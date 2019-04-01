Regal Rolls Out DCIP's Cinergy Solution Circuit Wide

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Cinema Implementation Partners, LLC (DCIP) and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, announced that Regal has selected DCIP's enterprise software solution, Cinergy, to manage its theater circuit across the United States.

With over 7,000 screens worldwide, Regal was committed to finding a software solution to help efficiently track and monitor its circuit from a centralized platform. Cinergy will provide Regal with Trusted Device List management, Asset Tracking, Key Delivery, Preventative Maintenance and Health Monitoring, all controlled through a centralized command center that also generates user-defined alerts and advanced reporting to key management personnel. Regal has been using components of Cinergy for a number of years related to their digital projection conversion, which has been managed by DCIP.

Matt Basford, Regal's Vice President of Technical Services, stated, "After evaluating various software solutions, we made the decision to move forward with Cinergy based on its robust service suite, reporting capabilities and DCIP's commitment to stay current with development in the marketplace."

Rich Manzione, President and CEO of DCIP, added, "We are very excited to expand our partnership with Regal on our Cinergy enterprise product. We've worked closely with Matt over the past few months as we designed new custom solutions and modules that incorporated Regal's evolving requirements. We are committed to working with all of our exhibitor partners to continue providing innovative and flexible software that meets their specific needs along with industry evolving technologies."

You can see Cinergy demonstrated at CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas, Caesars Palace Booth 2417A.

About Regal

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,210 screens in 550 theatres in 43 states along with American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan as of February 28, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website at www.REGmovies.com.

About DCIP

DCIP is a joint venture owned equally by exhibition industry leaders AMC Entertainment Inc., Cinemark Holdings, Inc. and Regal, a subsidiary of Cineworld Group plc. Formed over 10 years ago to facilitate the upgrade from 35mm to digital projection technology, DCIP has overseen the conversion of more than 18,000 screens across the United States, Canada and Latin America, and continues to provide management services and facilitate information flow for its deployment footprint and exhibition and distribution partners.

As part of the monumental transition from film print to digital technology, DCIP developed extensive expertise in managing vast amounts of information throughout its digital network, which led to the creation of Cinergy, a scalable centralized enterprise software suite developed to help exhibitors and distributors better monitor and manage cinema execution, presentation and quality assurance, utilizing information that was not centrally available prior to the industry's conversion. Additional information regarding DCIP and Cinergy is available at www.dcip.com and www.cinergy.software.

Digital Cinema Implementation Partners, LLC Contact:

Dean Tarta

(201) 252-4155

Dean@dcip.com

SOURCE Digital Cinema Implementation Partners, LLC

