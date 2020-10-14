Regal Software Announces RegalPay One to Simplify Payments for the B2B Space

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Software, a MineralTree company, announced today RegalPay One, a cloud-based solution that allows financial institutions to offer white-labeled, integrated payables to corporate customers. The new platform builds on the success of its predecessor, RegalPay, which has been on the market since 2008, with over 160 ERP systems integrated. The platform is compatible with most major banks in the U.S.

The RegalPay One application will enable regional and community banks to instantly provide a white-labeled platform for their corporate customers to automate their accounts payable function without a huge investment in technology. Business users can simplify their payments processing with the ability to transmit all payment types, including virtual cards powered by Mastercard In Control for Commercial Payments (Mastercard In Control), as well as check, Automated Clearing House (ACH), and wire from their accounting system, without double entry. Reconciliation is also included.

"Unlike solutions on the market today that only offer a handful of ERP integrations and require a manual intervention to complete a payment, RegalPay One offers a bank-branded platform that connects directly to their corporate customers' ERP system," said Ed Wertzberger, Vice President, Solution Delivery, Regal Software.

By providing banks with the choice to integrate either with cloud solutions or directly into on-premise applications, combined with the security of AWS bank-level encryption, RegalPay One enables banks to compete on product with an easy-to-use, efficient, and secure platform.

Regal Software, a MineralTree company, is a FinTech provider in the corporate electronic payments industry. Regal offers the most robust on-premise and cloud-based solution for connecting corporate ERP systems to financial institutions and suppliers for accounts payable payment processing. Regal Software's technologies make it effortless for corporations to add a corporate payment solution for virtual card, ACH, wire and check to their portfolio.

