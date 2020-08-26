Regal Software's Virtual Card Program Offers Automated Virtual Cards for Corporate Payables

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporations are looking for a secure solution to automate and simplify the vendor payments process. Regal has been providing an automated payments platform solution since 2008.

The RegalPay platform enables companies to pull payment batches directly from their own accounting systems and pay multiple invoices at once without the need for email, calling, faxing card payments or manually uploading data and files to their bank for payment processing. Regal Software recently partnered with Mastercard to also accept virtual cards for corporate payments. Corporations can use the virtual card to only pay for certain amounts if desired, and payment data exchanged between parties is always encrypted for maximum security.

RegalPay is ERP agnostic with over 160 ERP systems already integrated. RegalPay has been installed in over 1,500 locations with billions of dollars in transaction volume. "In today's complex environment, companies are searching for stable, safe and secure processes that drive cost-effectiveness and efficiencies. RegalPay is the right solution to automate the vendor payments process," says Ed Wertzberger, VP-Solution Delivery.

About Regal Software

Regal Software is a FinTech provider in the corporate electronic payments industry. Regal offers the most robust on-premise and cloud-based solution for connecting corporate ERP systems to financial institutions and suppliers for accounts payable payment processing. Regal Software's technologies make it effortless for corporations to add a corporate payment solution for virtual card, ACH, wire and check to their portfolio.

