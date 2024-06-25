REGAL WINGS CHOSEN AS PREFERRED AIRLINE BOOKING PARTNER FOR RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and DENVER, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Wings, a leading luxury airfare booking partner renowned for its white glove concierge service, is proud to announce its selection as the preferred airline booking partner for Riverside Luxury Cruises, the all-inclusive, European luxury river cruise line.

This partnership signifies a significant milestone for both Regal Wings and Riverside Luxury Cruises, as they solidify their shared dedication to deliver seamless and extraordinary journeys to discerning travelers from start to finish.

Riverside Luxury Cruises, known for unparalleled service and curated itineraries has recognized Regal Wings as an ideal ally in providing guests with exceptional travel experiences. By partnering with Regal Wings, Riverside Luxury Cruises is offering travel advisors convenient access to premium airfare options for their clients, while further enhancing the air travel experience for guests with white glove concierge service every step of the way.

"At Regal Wings, we are thrilled to be chosen as the preferred airline booking partner for Riverside Luxury Cruises," said Amanda Harkins, Director of Marketing at Regal Wings. "This partnership represents our shared commitment to excellence in travel, where every aspect of the journey is meticulously crafted to exceed our clients' expectations. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable travel memories for our mutual customers."

With Regal Wing's extensive network of airline partnerships and combined 150 years of experience, travel advisors can expect a seamless booking experience and access to 24/7 concierge service for their clients when they embark on a luxury European river cruise. This collaboration ensures that guests enjoy stress-free travel experiences to and from an exceptional Riverside Luxury Cruises voyage, allowing them to focus on immersing themselves in the beauty and luxury of their river cruise.

"Riverside Luxury Cruises' partnership with Regal Wings delivers greater convenience for our valued travel advisors," said Jennifer Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. "We are always exploring opportunities to further enhance our product and bring value to our guests and travel advisor partners. With Regal Wings, guests can be assured of personalized and attentive service throughout their luxurious and immersive Riverside experience."

For more information about Regal Wings and Riverside Luxury Cruises, please visit regalwings.com and riverside-cruises.com/en.

About Regal Wings

With a commitment to providing personalized service and tailored travel solutions, Regal Wings provides white glove concierge service for Premium Economy, Business, First Class commercial flights, Group Airfare, and Private Jet Travel.

About Riverside Luxury Cruises

Riverside Luxury Cruises is Europe's newest and most luxurious river cruise line, offering all-inclusive vacations on the Rhine, Rhône, Danube, Moselle, and Main rivers. All guests enjoy Riverside's signature intuitive and personalized service from every staff and crew member; butler service in every suite; gourmet cuisine made with high-quality, fresh ingredients a la minute; included premium wines and spirits; complimentary StarLink broadband Wi-Fi; and unlimited shore excursions to immerse in Europe's history, cultures and landmarks. The all-suites Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and newly inaugurated Riverside Debussy offer the most spacious accommodations, highest staff-to-guest ratio, and more onboard amenities than other river lines. Riverside Luxury Cruises is named Cruise Critic's 2023 Editors' Pick Award Winner for Best Dining in the River Category.

SOURCE Riverside Luxury Cruises