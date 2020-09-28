Regalix CEO Vikas Sharan to speak at the 2020 Horasis Extraordinary Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, a global leader in revenue operations and sales enablement, is honored to have Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix, speak at the 2020 Horasis Extraordinary Meeting international virtual event on Oct 1. The meeting will gather over 800 selected world leaders from 70 countries, including heads of state, government ministers and captains of business to devise solutions to overcome the profound economic, political, and social disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Mr. Sharan will be a panelist on the FinTech post Covid session on Oct 1, 2020 09:30 AM - 10:15 AM PDT(-07:00). The session will discuss how new FinTech products used to be invented often prior to COVID lockdown. During COVID many people were confined to self-isolation yet still needed finance – some for ordinary activity, others to fund new ventures: the digital nature of FinTech ensured its continuance. How will FinTech develop post-COVID? What new products have been suggested to cope with greater home working?

Other panelists include:

Susanne Hannestad - CEO, Fintech Mundi, Norway

Colin Walsh - CEO and Co-Founder, Varo, USA

Cherie Wang - Founder and CEO, Planner Bee

Marcel Ziaga - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ed.Finances, Cote D'Ivoire

Martha Mghendi-Fisher - Founder, European Women Payments Network (EWPN), The Netherlands

"This is an unprecedented event that includes some of the world's foremost business leaders and entrepreneurs," said Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix. "I am honored to be part of the integral discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on the FinTech industry and what new and innovative solutions are accessible to help ensure financial stability and continuity."

The event, which will unite close to a thousand participants, brings together business and political titans including Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, Jonathan Greechan, Co-Founder of Founder Institute, Hage G. Geingob, President of Namibia, Susan Rockefeller, Rosalia Serrano, former President of Ecuador, and Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia.

Tickets can be purchased here : https://www.runtheworld.today/app/c/HorasisExtraordinaryMeeting

About Horasis

Horasis – a global visions community committed to inspiring our future – provides a unique platform for companies from emerging and developed markets to globalize their organisations. In addition to the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting, Horasis hosts the annual Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis India Meeting, Horasis China Meeting, Horasis Asia Meeting, as well as the annual gatherings of the Horasis Visionary Circle.

About Regalix

Regalix is a global leader in sales enablement and revenue operations. Regalix's award-winning sales enablement platform - Nytro.ai, is a next generation solution powered by AI that includes integrated content management, virtual training and onboarding, guided selling and prospect engagement, virtual events and deep analytics. Regalix's Revenue Operations capabilities provides powerful solutions for end-to-end customer lifecycle management including customer success, customer onboarding, inside sales, and digital marketing. Regalix works with hundreds of companies around the world including Google, Amazon, Dell, VMware, SAP, Facebook, Doordash and many others. Regalix is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices across the U.S., Australia and India, and delivers solutions in 18 languages.

