Regalix, a global leader in sales enablement and revenue operations, today announced the expansion of their leadership team with the hire of Dheeraj Prasad as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Sales.

In his new role at Regalix, Prasad will be responsible for building and executing a business development and sales strategy to help grow and scale the company. Prasad has over 20 years of experience as a global leader across sales, business development and strategic change management.

Regalix Expands Leadership Team, Hires Former Microsoft/MetricStream Executive Dheeraj Prasad to Lead Business Development and Sales

Prasad spent five years at Microsoft where he was the Director Head of Education business segment and owned the P&L for the India subsidiary. During this time, Prasad won the Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) award for Management Excellence.

"Dheeraj is a seasoned executive with a successful track record of scaling revenue and driving business outcomes." said Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix. "We are thrilled to have Dheeraj join the executive team. He will be a great addition to drive go-to-market strategies across new verticals and help take Regalix to the next level."

Prasad also spent five years at Metricstream as Managing Director where he was responsible for customer lifetime value creation through advocacy, education, delivery of GRC – Governance Risk and Compliance Solutions to Global customers. Prasad helped increase the company's revenue significantly during his time at Metricstream.

Prasad is also an author, thought leader and influencer having spoken at multiple events during his professional career including TSIA, TieCon and EdgeEx. Currently, Prasad is an online podcast/video host on regalix.tv on a channel called Knowledge Centered Growth where he interviews executives from F500 companies.

