Regalix is a Finalist for the 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, a global leader in Revenue Operations and Sales Enablement, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist for Red Herring's Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry's most prestigious prizes.

"Regalix fully deserves its place among our finalists, and I've every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring

Finalists for the awards are among the continent's brightest and most innovative private ventures. Red Herring's editorial team has chosen their place among North America's tech elite, during months-long process that takes into 20 main quantitative and qualitative criterion which include disruptive impact, market footprint, proof of concept, financial performance, technology innovation, social value, quality of management, execution of strategy, and integration into their respective industries.

For over two decades Red Herring's team has seen through the tech sector's hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.

"Selecting finalists for this year's Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "North America has been tech's beating heart for years–but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2020."

Some of the largest F500 companies outsource their CX and sales programs to Regalix to accelerate revenue at scale. Regalix's Revenue Operations managed services provides innovative solutions across the entire customer lifecycle journey- including sales operations, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, customer success and customer support.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Red Herring Top 100 North American finalist," said Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix. "Regalix's RevOps solutions has been accelerating revenue for F100 companies across the entire CX journey for many years now. In this era of COVID-19 where digital selling is the new norm, our digital sales platform Nytro.ai is spearheading modern enablement and sales readiness solutions to ensure sales reps have the virtual selling skills required to effectively sell and engage with prospects."

Regalix's digital sales platform Nytro.ai recently announced the launch of Pitch App. Nytro Pitch App uses artificial intelligence to evaluate and analyze demo pitch recordings of sales reps and, using multiple machine learning techniques, Nytro Pitch App can quickly determine a sales rep's pitch performance across several key dimensions to identify which reps have mastered the demo or sales pitch and which reps need more practice.

Finalists are invited to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring Top 100 North America conference on Nov 17-18, 2020. The Top 100 winners will be announced after all the presentations at the Top 100 Forum.

About Regalix

Regalix is a global leader in sales enablement and revenue operations. Regalix's award-winning sales enablement platform - Nytro.ai, is a next generation solution powered by AI that includes integrated content management, virtual training and onboarding, guided selling and prospect engagement, virtual events and deep analytics. Regalix's Revenue Operations capabilities provides powerful solutions for end-to-end customer lifecycle management including customer success, customer onboarding, inside sales, and digital marketing. Regalix works with hundreds of companies around the world including Google, Amazon, Dell, VMware, SAP, Facebook, Doordash and many others. Regalix is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices across the U.S., Australia and India, and delivers solutions in 18 languages.

