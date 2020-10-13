PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, a global leader in Revenue Operations and Sales Enablement, today announced that the Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, world's top achievement awards program for sales, service, support, and business development, has named Regalix Nytro.ai a Gold winner in the 7th Annual 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards®.

The Customer Sales & Service World Awards® are industry and peer international competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere.

Regalix Nytro.ai wins the Gold for Best Sales Enablement Program of the Year at the 7th Annual 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards®

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 sales & customer service award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

Regalix Nytro.ai was recognized in the Sales Enablement category. Regalix Nytro.ai is a next generation sales enablement and training platform that removes disparate silos and provides a complete unified platform to virtually onboard, enable, coach and guide sellers within a modern, intuitive user experience. Recently Nytro.ai recently announced the launch of Pitch App – the first-ever AI-powered pitch platform that helps sellers master their sales pitches and demos remotely and at scale. Nytro.ai Pitch App uses artificial intelligence to evaluate and analyze sales reps' pitch recordings and, using multiple machine learning techniques, it can quickly determine a rep's pitch performance across several key dimensions to identify which reps have mastered the demo or sales pitch and which reps need more practice.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by Customer Sales & Service World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Vikas Sharan, CEO at Regalix. "This further validates Regalix Nytro.ai as an innovative global leader in sales enablement and virtual training providing timely solutions for distributed sales teams to master virtual selling skills and enabling sales readiness at scale needed to accelerate revenue in a post-Covid era."

To learn more about Regalix Nytro.ai visit: https://www.regalix.com/

For a complete list of the 2020 Customer Sales & Service World Awards winners announced today, visit https://cssworldawards.com/winners/2020-sales-and-customer-service-awards/

About the Customer Sales and Service World Awards

Customer Sales and Service World Awards is the world's premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing. Learn more about the Customer Sales & Service World Awards at https://cssworldawards.com

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide's IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com

About Regalix

Regalix is a global leader in sales enablement and revenue operations. Regalix's award-winning sales enablement platform - Nytro.ai, is a next generation solution powered by AI that includes integrated content management, virtual training and onboarding, guided selling and prospect engagement, virtual events and deep analytics. Regalix's Revenue Operations capabilities provides powerful solutions for end-to-end customer lifecycle management including customer success, customer onboarding, inside sales, and digital marketing. Regalix works with hundreds of companies around the world including Google, Amazon, Dell, VMware, SAP, Facebook, Doordash and many others. Regalix is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices across the U.S., Australia and India, and delivers solutions in 18 languages.

