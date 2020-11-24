Regalix Wins 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, a global leader in Revenue Operations and Sales Enablement, today announced that it has been named a winner of the Red Herring Top 100 North America 2020 Awards, which recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

The winners were chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds presenting their companies at the virtual conference on November 17th and 18th. The event, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, included two days of keynote speeches, discussions, and finalist presentations. Industry experts, insiders, and journalists judged entrants on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Artificial Intelligence to Security, IoT, and many more industries.

"Regalix is honored to be recognized as one of the most promising tech companies in North America by Red Herring," said Regalix CEO, Vikas Sharan. "This award further validates our Revenue Operations solutions for end-to-end customer lifecycle management to drive revenue acceleration at scale for F500 enterprises. And Nytro.ai, our AI powered digital sales enablement platform, is enabling sales teams with the essential sales readiness and selling skills required to effectively sell in this post-COVID virtual selling era."

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," said Red Herring Chairman, Alex Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Regalix embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Regalix should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

To learn more about Regalix's Revenue Operations solutions and Sales Enablement platform visit: https://www.regalix.com/

About Regalix

Regalix is a global leader in Sales Enablement and Revenue Operations. Regalix's award-winning sales enablement platform, Nytro.ai, is a next-generation solution powered by AI that includes integrated content management, virtual training and onboarding, guided selling and prospect engagement, virtual events, and deep analytics. Regalix's Revenue Operations capabilities provide powerful solutions for end-to-end customer lifecycle management, including customer success, customer onboarding, inside sales, and digital marketing. Regalix works with hundreds of companies around the world including Google, Amazon, Dell, VMware, SAP, Facebook, Doordash and many others. Regalix is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices across the U.S., Australia and India, and delivers solutions in 18 languages.

About the Red Herring Top 100 Awards

The Red Herring Top 100 award highlights the most exciting organizations from Asia, Europe and the Americas. Hundreds of companies from each region are reviewed in a rigorous 3-step process that looks at all aspects of the company. Since 1996, technology industry executives, investors, and strategists have valued the Red Herring 100 lists as an instrument for discovering and advocating the most promising private ventures from around the world. Red Herring 100 Awards are widely recognized as one of the industry's more prestigious recognitions, with hundreds of candidates from each continent competing for a Top 100.

