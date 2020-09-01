Regalo Baby Partners with MyRegistry to Give Parents the Ultimate Baby Safety Check List

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalo Baby, a leading family-owned baby gear brand, today announced the introduction of their "Ready for Baby's Firsts: Baby Safety Checklist," just in time for Baby Safety Month in September. The brand's Baby Safety Checklist, powered by MyRegistry.com, helps parents choose the best products to keep their kids safe through all of life's firsts. Known for their simplicity, safety, and security, Regalo Baby's products give parents peace of mind so they can focus on the most magical moments as their children grow up.

Regalo Baby's Baby Safety Checklist makes it simple for new and expecting parents to add products to their Universal Baby Registry on MyRegistry.com, and for family and friends to pitch in by purchasing these essentials. New members can view suggested products from the brand and look for additional products such as baby safety gates, booster seats, play yards and mats, or crib rails that most families will need as baby reaches new milestones.

"Many new parents creating registries for the first time aren't aware of the products they will need after the infant stage," said Shannon Bickel, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Regalo Baby. "This new resource is a game-changer in helping parents prepare for the milestones that occur well into the first few years of baby's life."

"We are elated to launch our campaign in honor of Baby Safety Month with our friends at Regalo Baby," said Nancy Lee, MyRegistry president. "We are proud to partner with a trusted brand that values safety, simplicity, and security so we can help parents choose the best baby gear products to fit their lifestyles."

For more information about the Regalo Baby and MyRegistry partnership, please visit regalo-baby.com/my-registry.

About Regalo Baby

Located in Minnesota, Regalo Baby is a family-owned manufacturer of safety products that give parents peace of mind during their children's early milestones. All products are created from three core values that matter most to parents: Safety, Simplicity, and Security for all of baby's firsts - from crawling to feeding to bath time and sleep training. Nearly every one of the company's easy-to-use, convenient products are JPMA certified and meet all ASTM standards through rigorous annual testing and quality control.

About MyRegistry

Launched in December 2005, MyRegistry.com is the premier destination for Universal Gift Registry services. MyRegistry.com gives hundreds of thousands of users the ability to create one centralized registry for Weddings, Baby Showers, Birthdays, Graduations, Housewarmings, Holidays, and so much more. As the leader of global online gift registry services, MyRegistry.com gives you the flexibility to choose items from any store in the world—whether it be a local mom-and-pop shop or a national chain superstore. We even have an app that turns your iPhone or Android into a barcode scanner that you can use at any store to instantly add items to your gift list. You can also add items from stores without websites just by snapping a picture and adding some details about where guests can buy the gift. In addition, you can easily import existing store registries onto your MyRegistry gift list or create and sync new store registries at any time.

