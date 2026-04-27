Regalo Press Acquires SOLAR COASTER by Clean Energy Executive Jared Schoch

The Untold Story of the Solar Industry

A rare insider account of the U.S. solar industry pairs hard-earned business lessons with a deeper call to soul-driven leadership

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalo Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster, has acquired SOLAR COASTER: The Untold Story of the Solar Industry One Man's Journey Leading with Soul, by clean energy executive and TurningPoint Energy founder, Jared Schoch. The book was acquired by publisher Gretchen Young and is scheduled for publication on November 10, 2026.

SOLAR COASTER offers an insider account of the rise of the U.S. solar industry alongside a broader exploration of leadership, purpose, and decision-making in complex, fast-changing markets. Drawing on more than two decades of experience in energy infrastructure, Schoch traces the evolution of solar from an emerging sector to a dominant force, while illustrating the volatility, political uncertainty, and execution challenges that have defined the industry's growth.

Beyond the book itself, SOLAR COASTER is conceived as a broader project, with Schoch engaging universities, companies, and organizations in conversations around leadership, purpose, and building a more meaningful, cleaner, and safer world. At its core is his goal to educate and inspire by sharing lessons from a career shaped by both success and adversity, emphasizing the importance of a "soul-driven" internal compass to guide decision-making in business and life, while also offering a grounded view of the U.S. energy sector as a complex, unpredictable system shaped by constant policy shifts.

Schoch is the founder of TurningPoint Energy, where he led the development of solar projects nationwide and helped scale the company across multiple markets. His career spans leadership roles across renewable energy, infrastructure, and high-tech industries.

Founded in 2022 by publishing veteran Gretchen Young, Regalo Press unites philanthropy with the business of book publishing by making a donation to a charity of the author's choice on every deal. Young has acquired and edited numerous award winners and scores of New York Times bestsellers, with a focus on books that resonate with readers across a broad range of genres including business, memoir, social justice, pop culture, and fiction.

Proceeds from SOLAR COASTER will also support for-profit and nonprofit investment efforts aligned with Schoch's broader mission, including initiatives focused on education, homelessness, climate change, and spiritual growth.

About the Author

Jared Schoch is the founder and chairman of TurningPoint Energy, a national solar development company, where he served as president from 2014 to 2023. Over his career, he has managed more than 3 gigawatts of projects representing over $5 billion in solar and energy efficiency investments, working with utilities, municipalities, and corporate clients across the United States while also providing millions in combined personal and company lead charitable investments in the communities, he has worked and lived.

Before founding TurningPoint Energy, he held leadership roles at SOLON Corporation, SunEdison, and Johnson Controls, helping to scale solar and energy infrastructure businesses nationwide. Schoch lives in Colorado with his family and holds a BA from Loyola University New Orleans and an MBA from the University of Denver.

Book Details

Title: SOLAR COASTER: The Untold Story of the Solar Industry One Man's Journey Leading with Soul

Author: Jared Schoch

Publisher: Regalo Press

Publication Date: November 10, 2026

Format: Hardcover | 272 pages | ISBN: 979-8895657256

SOURCE Regalo Press