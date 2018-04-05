Regal's Mobile App Brings Augmented Reality to Movie Fans with Moviebill

"Moviebill is the first mainstream AR media experience, and Regal is proud to be the exclusive partner of this captivating content," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "We strive to provide new innovations to our loyal fans, and thanks to this groundbreaking technology, they can now enjoy this augmented reality experience with their Regal mobile app."

Moviebill is a new, collectible movie magazine made for specific movies and filled with exclusive content and immersive AR experiences related to each film. Guests can unlock never before seen interactive content, 3D characters, and behind-the-scenes features by downloading the Regal mobile app, tapping on the Moviebill logo and scanning the magazine. The preview edition features content for Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Deadpool 2, a sweepstakes to Orlando, Florida and more. Pick up the preview edition with an opening weekend ticket purchase and bring the pages to life using the Regal mobile app. Moviegoers will receive their Moviebill directly from ushers when their ticket is taken.

The first full Moviebill edition will be available with the release of Avengers: Infinity War on Thursday, April 26. The collectible magazine will feature exclusive content, interviews and games that come to life through the AR technology. Additional posters, banners, and other in-theater displays will also offer readers the opportunity to unlock new and different experiences beyond the pages of Moviebill.

Regal fans are encouraged to like Regal Cinemas' Facebook page and download the Regal mobile app. Moviegoers can program their favorite theatres and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices. The Regal mobile app also gives patrons the ability to join the Regal Crown Club from their phones for on-the-go access. Through the industry-leading Regal Crown Club, approximately 14-million active members each year accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks and movies. Free membership is also available online at http://www.regmovies.com/Crown-Club.

About Regal Entertainment Group:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,321 screens in 560 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia as of December 31, 2017. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the Company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being 'The Best Place to Watch a Movie!'

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.REGmovies.com.

About Moviebill:

Moviebill is an entertainment print, mobile and online media platform that utilizes Augmented Reality technology to bring content to life for the biggest movies of the year. Created by Concourse Media principals James Andrew Felts and Matthew Shreder, Moviebill offers moviegoers exclusive content and interactive experiences nationwide through their studio and cinema partnerships. Each edition of Moviebill is tailor-made to one of the most highly anticipated blockbuster movies of the year and is hand-delivered directly to each moviegoer at the cinema. Shreder and Felts run a multi-faceted entertainment group which manages three separate divisions: film distribution company Concourse Film Trade, creative marketing and audience engagement firm I&Co, and moviegoer experience company Concourse Cinema Ventures which operates Moviebill. Felts and Shreder have distributed over 30 feature films in their tenure as entertainment executives.

See the Moviebill commercial at Regal or at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvAUmLFvRvk

Regal Media Contact:

Richard M. Grover

Vice President of Communications

Regal Entertainment Group

richard.grover@REGmovies.com

865-925-9539

Moviebill Media Contact:

Stephanie Goldman

The Pollack PR Marketing Group

mhavenner@ppmgcorp.com

212-601-9341

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regals-mobile-app-brings-augmented-reality-to-movie-fans-with-moviebill-300625379.html

SOURCE Regal Entertainment Group

Related Links

http://www.REGmovies.com

