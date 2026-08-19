Regal's "Month of Masterpieces" Returns Bigger for Its Second Annual Edition, Featuring Curated Classics from Acclaimed Filmmakers Rian Johnson, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Edgar Wright, and Chloé Zhao

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is bringing back Month of Masterpieces for a second annual edition and handing the keys to four of filmmaking's most influential voices. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball), Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead), and Chloé Zhao (Hamnet, Eternals) have come aboard as guest curators, each handpicking five films that helped shape their creative voices. The program debuted last September, returning 30 celebrated movies selected by Regal's in-house film team to the big screen.

Month of Masterpieces at Regal Regal

"When Regal launched Month of Masterpieces, we wanted to celebrate the films that remind us why we fell in love with movies in the first place and give audiences the chance to experience them where they belong — on the big screen," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "For our first anniversary, we wanted to do something special and invite four filmmakers we deeply admire to take over as guest curators. Their selections offer audiences a rare opportunity to discover the movies that inspired some of today's most distinctive storytellers."

"I'm happy to share with you three things I love very much — anime, the Old West, and a film that sets us free," said Chloé Zhao.

Curator One: Chloé Zhao

Sep 6 – The Truman Show (1998)

Sep 7 – A Silent Voice: The Movie (2016)

Sep 8 – Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Sep 9 – The Last Picture Show (1971)

Sep 10 – Hud (1963)

"These movies have brought me joy for years, and every one of them plays best with an audience," said Rian Johnson. "I'm so excited to see them with a great crowd!"

Curator Two: Rian Johnson

Sep 13 – The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

Sep 14 – Duck Soup (1933)

Sep 15 – 12 Monkeys (1995)

Sep 16 – Strangers on a Train (1951)

Sep 17 – Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

"I am so inspired by characters who are fighting for something — their worth, their voice, their purpose, their humanity, their family, their legacy, for love," said Gina Prince-Bythewood. "Those are the films that stay with me, that inspire me, that change me. So, the theme of my picks is 'fight.'"

Curator Three: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Sep 20 – Creed (2015)

Sep 21 – Out of Sight (1998)

Sep 22 – 12 Years a Slave (2013)

Sep 23 – Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Sep 24 – Room (2015)

"I am delighted to present five of my favorite movies, returning to the big screen at Regal cinemas," said Edgar Wright. "By turns thrilling, funny and magical — and sometimes all at once — if you've never seen them before, or never experienced them with a crowd, please enjoy!"

Curator Four: Edgar Wright

Sep 26 – Boogie Nights (1997)

Sep 27 – American Graffiti (1973)

Sep 28 – Tremors (1990)

Sep 29 – Mad Max 2 (1981)

Sep 30 – The Getaway (1972)

Rounding out the monthlong program, the film team at Regal selected 10 movies, ranging from classic cinema to modern blockbusters to prestigious genre titles.

Regal Film Selections

Sep 1 – The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Sep 2 – Braveheart (1995)

Sep 3 – A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Sep 4 – The Searchers (1956)

Sep 5 – Double Indemnity (1944)

Sep 11 – Rear Window (1954)

Sep 12 – Jurassic Park (1993)

Sep 18 – Zodiac (2007)

Sep 19 – Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) & Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Sep 25 – North by Northwest (1959)

Along with the Month of Masterpieces program in September, Regal is providing influential family-friendly rereleases with Stuart Little (1999) on September 5-7, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) on September 12-13, Babe (1995) on September 19-20, and The NeverEnding Story (1984) on September 26-27.

Admission to each Month of Masterpieces screening is just $7.99, and advance tickets are available now at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Members of Regal Unlimited can also secure tickets for each Masterpiece film as part of their monthly subscription.

About Regal Global Entertainment

Regal Global Entertainment operates the second largest theatrical exhibition business in the world with 7,648 screens across 629 locations. Through its Cinema City, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Regal brands, the company is committed to delivering exceptional moviegoing experiences through premium large formats, innovative loyalty and subscription programs, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and outstanding guest service.

Media Contact

Emma Messer

Philanthropy & Communications Manager

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal