Regan Launches New Exclusive Luxury Division

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Communications Group, the largest privately held public relations firm in New England, announces today the major addition of Luxury PR Group to its family of companies and the launch of Regan Luxury, a new 5-star division of the Boston based public relations, marketing & advertising firm. Regan Luxury brings together the company's elite clients to develop and nurture new cross promotional and business development opportunities. Regan Luxury will foster collaboration among our elite clients while also working to build strategic partnerships to grow their businesses and elevate their brands.

Headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, Luxury PR Group boasts an elite clientele that includes Mandarin Oriental Palm Beach, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Worth Avenue Palm Beach, Akris, and Lamborghini.

"The luxury market in Palm Beach is booming right now and the timing is perfect for us to make a greater investment there. The agency and its founder Marianna Abbate have a sophisticated and deep understanding of the luxury market both in Florida and nationwide," said George K. Regan, Chairman of Regan Communications Group. "This exciting addition demonstrates perfectly our plans for strategic growth in the luxury sector as we bring together both the tools and the talent needed to introduce them to affluent audiences in new markets and enhance their profile as well as their mission."

Regan Luxury is a new division of select clients such as Mandarin Oriental Boston, Taj Boston, Newport's Castle Hill Inn, Creighton Farms (Virginia), Vantage Deluxe World Travel, and Willowbend within the company's ten national offices including Boston, New York City, Washington, DC, Providence, Hartford, New London, Charleston, SC, Cape Cod, Jupiter, Florida, and now Palm Beach.

Regan Luxury offers its 5-star clients a host of concierge services which include elite brand cross-promotion, event planning, influencer campaign conception and management, enhanced social media, and cinema quality video production and post production.

"We are excited to be joining Regan Communications Group and Regan Luxury," said Marianna Abbate, President of Luxury PR Group. "We look forward to continuing to provide winning strategies for our luxury clientele while now also offering them robust new ideas and technology to help them reach their targeted audiences across the nation and around the world."

Luxury PR Group will maintain control of its company and partner with Regan Communications Group on its new Luxury Division.

About Regan Communications Group

Regan is the largest privately held public relations firm in New England and the ninth-largest privately owned public relations firm in the country. The company also owns and operates three full-service advertising agencies: Pierce-Cote Advertising on Cape Cod, Quinn & Hary Marketing in New London, Connecticut, and Alchemy Communications Group in Jupiter, Florida.

We're a full-service company offering public relations, a complete range of advertising and marketing capabilities, media training, crisis communications, website development, event management, government relations, business networking, sponsorship activation, social media and in-house video production.

Whether your brand needs a reinvigorated identity; a higher profile through feature stories in national publications; a regional publicity blitz; a consistent social media campaign your consumers will eagerly follow; a redesign of your website; printed collateral or an ad campaign; TV or radio commercials; a trade show presentation that stops people in their tracks; or a combination of all these things and more, Regan delivers. We're more than a one-stop shop. We brand by all means. www.regancomm.com

About Luxury PR Group

Luxury PR Group empowers, educates, and enhances the lives and professions of their clients. Our core philosophy: empowering people through storytelling, education through media reinforcement, enhancing the public and business communities with pertinent information while also influencing key stakeholders through subtle, yet controlled messaging. Working to become part of their client's teams, they work together to achieve ultimate objectives. For more information, please contact info@luxuryprgroup.com

SOURCE Regan Communications