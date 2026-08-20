Regan Zambri Long Attorneys Named to 2027 Best Lawyers in America® List

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long is pleased to announce that seven of its personal injury attorneys have been selected in the 2027 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Our personal injury lawyers received recognition in the following practice areas:

Founding Partner Patrick M. Regan - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs Founding Partner Victor E. Long - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs Partner Paul J. Cornoni - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Partner Jacqueline T. Colclough - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs Partner Christopher J. Regan - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Founding Partner Salvatore J. Zambri was recognized by Best Lawyers® as the 2027 "Lawyer of the Year" for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs in Washington, DC. He was also named a Best Lawyer for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

For the fourth year in a row, attorney Emily C. Lagan was named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ list for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs. Ones to Watch™ is an honor given to attorneys early in their legal careers.

Since opening its doors nearly 30 years ago, Regan Zambri Long has earned the respect of its clients and peers. With over $1 billion in record-setting verdicts and settlements, the firm has been consistently honored by well-respected legal organizations and publications. Our attorneys have been named Best Lawyers in America® by Best Lawyers® and to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide. For more information, visit rhllaw.com.

Media Contact:

Wendy Lindars

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570-417-9305

SOURCE Regan Zambri Long PLLC