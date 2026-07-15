Regan Zambri Long Founding Partner Patrick M. Regan Featured Panelist at International Legal Conference in Kraków, Poland

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick M. Regan, founding partner of the Washington, DC personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long, served as a featured panelist at the 4th Annual United States-Central & Eastern Europe (US-CEE) Connection Weekend on Transatlantic Law, Business, and Policy, held June 12-14, 2026, in Kraków, Poland.

Regan Zambri Long PLLC

The conference, hosted by The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and Jagiellonian University American Law Programs, brought together nearly 600 legal professionals, policymakers, academics, and business leaders from the United States and Central and Eastern Europe to examine transatlantic challenges in law, business, and policy.

Regan joined the panel "Courts, Counsel, and Compromise: Comparative Perspectives on Civil Dispute Resolution," moderated by Professor Emerita Leah Wortham of Catholic Law. The panel compared how courts and counsel in the United States and Central and Eastern Europe approach settlement, litigation strategy, and civil dispute resolution.

Regan is a National Board of Trial Advocacy board-certified trial lawyer, a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, where he previously served as president of the Washington, DC chapter. In 2026, he was inducted into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in Mass Tort Litigation and Medical Malpractice Law, and serves on the American Association for Justice's Board of Governors.

Regan also serves as a member of the Board of Visitors of the Columbus School of Law. Members of the board were chosen from "a geographically and professionally diverse cross-section of alumni, parents, and friends, selected for their ability to advise the Dean on strengthening teaching, scholarship, and service in the Law School."

Joining Regan on the panel were Jennifer Gartlan, Lecturer at Catholic Law; Att. Szymon Gostyński, Managing Partner of Gostyński & Partners; Judge Agnieszka Owczarewicz of the Regional Court in Warsaw; Vincenzo Senatore, Senior Partner at Giambrone & Partners; and Dr. Krzysztof Skawiańczyk, Partner at Skawiańczyk & Stanek.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Regan Zambri Long PLLC is a Washington, DC personal injury law firm representing clients in cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, birth injury, premises liability, and other serious injury matters throughout DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Visit rhllaw.com for more information.

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