Senior Partner Salvatore J. Zambri Named to Top 10 Washington, DC Super Lawyers List for 2026

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long is pleased to announce that Founding Partner and Vice President Salvatore J. Zambri has been named to both the Top 10 Super Lawyers and Top 100 Super Lawyers lists for Washington, DC, in the 2026 edition of Super Lawyers magazine.

This is the second consecutive year that Zambri has been named to the Top 10 list—a list reserved for less than .01% of the more than 120,000 attorneys in the DC area. He also made the Top 10 list in 2014, 2015, and 2025.

DC Personal Injury Lawyer Salvatore J. Zambri

As a Co-Founding Partner of Regan Zambri Long, Zambri has secured numerous significant settlements and verdicts for his clients, among them one of the largest settlements ever obtained against the District of Columbia. His recent notable victories include a $15 million settlement for a client who suffered permanent paralysis following an auto accident, a $21 million verdict for a family in a wrongful-death case, a $4 million resolution in a food-poisoning case, and a $1 million settlement in an uninsured motorist claim against Lyft.

Zambri brings exceptional credentials to his practice, featuring board certification in both Civil Trial Law and Civil Practice Advocacy by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. His professional accolades encompass recognition in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America guide, annual recognition as a Best Lawyer in America by Best Lawyers since 2011, induction into the International Society of Barristers in 2022, and inclusion on Washingtonian Magazine's Top Lawyers Lifetime Achievement honor roll.

To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves, nor can they pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide our clients with the highest caliber legal representation. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those negligently injured in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. For more information, visit rhllaw.com.

Media Contact:

Wendy Lindars

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SOURCE Regan Zambri Long PLLC