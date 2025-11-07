Regan Zambri Long Earns Tier 1 Rankings From Best Law Firms®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal injury attorneys at Regan Zambri Long are pleased to announce that the firm has been named to the 2026 list of Best Law Firms®.

The firm earned Tier 1 rankings in the Washington, DC, metro area for the following practice areas:

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Regan Zambri Long also received national recognition for Mass Tort Litigation and Class Actions—Plaintiffs.

In August, seven Regan Zambri Long attorneys—Patrick Regan, Salvatore Zambri, Victor Long, Paul Cornoni, Jacqueline Colclough, Christopher Regan, and Emily Lagan—earned recognition in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Paul Cornoni was also named the 2026 Lawyer of the Year for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in Washington, DC.

Firms included in the 2026 Best Law Firms® list have earned a reputation for professional excellence, with consistently high ratings from clients and peers. Rankings are based on client feedback, peer recommendations, and leadership assessments across diverse practice areas and regions. The 15th edition's rankings incorporate data from the Law Firm Survey, Law Firm Leaders Survey, Best Lawyers peer reviews, and in-depth client testimonials.

This national legal directory ranks law firms in tiers based on their standing within practice areas and geographic markets.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for its abilities, professionalism, and integrity.

