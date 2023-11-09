Regan Zambri Long Named to 2024 "Best Law Firms" List

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal injury attorneys at Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers, PLLC are pleased to announce it has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®.

The firm earned MetroTier 1 rankings in the Washington, DC, metro area for the following practice areas:

  • Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
  • Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Regan Zambri Long also received regional and national recognition for Mass Tort Litigation and Class Actions—Plaintiffs.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Senior Partner Patrick Regan. "We are committed to protecting the rights of our clients by providing the highest level of legal representation."

In August, all six Regan Zambri Long partners—Patrick Regan, Salvatore Zambri, Victor Long, Paul Cornoni, Jacqueline Colclough, and Christopher Regan—earned recognition in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Personal injury attorney Emily C. Lagan was named to the 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® list.

Firms included in the 2024 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.

Regan Zambri Long PLLC
Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to our clients. We focus primarily on personal injury law and fight hard for people who have been hurt because of someone else's carelessness. For more information, visit rhllaw.com.

