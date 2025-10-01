Regan Zambri Long Partner Victor E. Long Appointed Chair of the Clients' Security Trust Fund of the District of Columbia Bar

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long is pleased to announce that Senior Partner Victor E. Long was appointed by the Washington, DC Court of Appeals as Chair of the Clients' Security Trust Fund of the District of Columbia Bar, where he oversees the protection of clients who have suffered financial losses due to attorney misconduct in the District of Columbia.

Regan Zambri Long Partner Victor E. Long

In this position, Long is responsible for recommending whether claims made by clients who have lost money due to the dishonesty of lawyers can recover their funds. He previously served as a Trustee for the Client Security Trust Fund. He has also served as a court-appointed mediator in the District of Columbia for 16 years.

A founding partner of personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long, Long has spent his career helping victims harmed by negligence, wrongful conduct, violations of safety rules, and defective products. Long is board certified in Civil Trial Law since 1999 and Civil Practice Advocacy since 2012 by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Long has been listed in Best Lawyers of America since 2014 for both Medical Malpractice Law and Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation. He has been named to the Washington, DC Metro Super Lawyers list since 2008 and holds an "AV" Peer Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell. Victor was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list for the past three years.

Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide our clients with legal representation of the highest caliber. We focus primarily on personal injury law and fight hard for people hurt by someone else's carelessness in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

