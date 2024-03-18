Regard and Banner Health Expand Partnership to Bring Clinical Automation to More Hospitals

Following the success of a recent pilot program, the health system will adopt Regard's AI-powered technology enterprise-wide, augmenting clinical support for hundreds of clinicians

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regard, an AI clinical platform within the EHR that helps clinicians diagnose medical conditions, today announced an expanded enterprise-wide partnership with Banner Health, one of the country's largest nonprofit health systems. Banner will roll out Regard's tool in a phased approach to all 33 acute-care hospitals spanning six states in the system in 2024.

Regard and Banner originally partnered in June of 2022 with a pilot at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. Recognizing successful adoption and performance of the pilot, Banner will implement the company's clinical automation technology. As health systems seek to address high rates of clinician burnout amid financial headwinds, the technology represents an opportunity to increase time spent face to face with patients.

"Banner is a leader in innovation, and we're proud to partner with their teams to address care team burnout and ensure their patients receive the best care, by surfacing critical information that exists within the EMR," said Nate Wilson, Regard's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder.

Regard uses proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence to generate clinical insights to improve workflows and patient care. The tool can add more details from a clinician's diagnosis in a fraction of the time it would take a person. Post-consultation, Regard enhances clinical documentation, improving clinician-to-clinician communication and optimizing for eventual reimbursement. In this way, Regard streamlines workflows between the care team and clinical documentation improvement (CDI), drastically reducing the need for time-consuming reviews, queries and even denial appeals.

Currently Regard has begun implementation and has received positive feedback from clinician users already leveraging the tool.

About Regard

Regard, the leading AI clinical automation technology company, analyzes the entirety of the medical record and streamlines EHR navigation for busy physicians, enabling them to accurately diagnose patients and automate clinical workflows like chart reviews and notes. Regard users call it their "AI Resident." The technology helps health systems get the most value out of their clinical data, saves physicians time, improves patient care, and rejuvenates hospital finances. Regard is carving a path forward for health systems and physicians to meaningfully leverage AI, with the goal of empowering physicians to provide world-class healthcare to everyone.

Media contact:

Dori Young

[email protected]

SOURCE Regard