"Regardless of where life takes me, tidying will always be my passion." - Marie Kondo Returns to the Stage for First In-Person Certification Course in Five Years

News provided by

KonMari Media Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie Kondo, the world-renowned tidying expert whose name is synonymous with the art of decluttering and organizing, has announced her return to the stage. After welcoming three children into the world, Marie is set to reignite her mission of "Organizing the World" through her first in-person KonMari Method™ Consultant Certification course since November 2019.

Continue Reading
Marie Kondo speaking in a Consultant Course
Marie Kondo speaking in a Consultant Course
Marie Kondo and attendees of an in-person Consultant Course
Marie Kondo and attendees of an in-person Consultant Course

Kondo will step on stage in the greater New York area to address a limited group of aspiring professional organizers. During this very special course (April 5April 7, 2024), attendees will learn the ins-and-outs of using the KonMari Method™ and have the invaluable opportunity to engage directly with Kondo.

"Regardless of where life takes me, tidying will always be my calling — in fact, I'm more committed to organizing the world than ever!" says Marie Kondo, author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up". This marks a significant moment for the acclaimed tidying expert, who has recently focused on raising her young children.

"When I became a mother, I discovered that new aspects of my life, beyond tidying, could spark joy, and that such realizations are part of the exciting journey of life," says Kondo. "I love my work as much as I ever have, and my desire to contribute to the world through organizing remains unchanged."

The much-anticipated event in April will feature a keynote address from Kondo, including her exclusive insights into the KonMari Method. The program also includes a special book signing, photo opportunities, hands-on training sessions with KonMari Method Master Consultants, and a Q&A session with Marie herself.

Kondo's signature method has revolutionized how people declutter and organize their lives. Her mission to create more sustainability worldwide through mindful tidying has inspired a global movement and sparked joy in countless individuals' lives. The in-person KonMari Consultant Program (KMCP) will provide attendees with the tools and knowledge to become certified consultants of the KonMari Method™, empowering them to share the life-changing magic of tidying with others.

"I am so excited to welcome more Consultants to this beautiful community and movement – with Marie Kondo live, in person and at the forefront!" says Tiffany Gozali, KonMari's Director of Program Growth and Strategy, "The course is truly a life-changing experience – and the first step to discovering a fulfilling career, calling, and community."

Registration for the in-person course in the New York area is open until March 22, 2024. Additional dates for online courses are available as well. Interested individuals can sign up to receive updates and notifications at konmari.com/consultants-information-signup.

About the KonMari Consultant Program

Shortly after writing her first bestselling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo created the KonMari Consultant Program to bring her joy-centered approach to everyone across the globe.

Certified KonMari Consultants are exclusively and uniquely trained to transform lives through tidying and organization – beyond what you can even imagine. Together, they are instrumental in helping Marie achieve her mission to Organize The World!

Media Contacts:
[email protected]
Kyoko Takahashi - PR Coordinator

Press Assets:
Download Press Kit Assets

SOURCE KonMari Media Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.