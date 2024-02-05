RegAsk Achieves Three Critical Certifications

News provided by

RegASK

05 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

RegTech platform awarded crucial certifications, underscoring its commitment to data security and privacy

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegASK, the global RegTech empowering businesses to leverage AI in scaling regulatory and compliance capabilities for Life Sciences and FMCG industries, announces today the successful achievement of three major certifications recognizing the company's commitment to upholding data security and privacy.

The intersection of regulatory compliance and technological innovation requires a robust commitment to data security. This commitment not only preserves the integrity of its user's operations but also ensures the confidentiality and compliance required in regulatory environments.

As of January 2024, RegASK has earned the following prestigious certifications:

  • ISO/IEC 27001:2022 - Information Security Management System Certification: This internationally recognized certification demonstrates their comprehensive approach to managing information security risks and highlights continuous efforts to uphold strong protections against potential security threats.
  • ISO/IEC 27018:2019 - Code of Practice for Protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in Public Clouds Acting as PII Processors: This reflects RegAsk's proactive stance in safeguarding personal data in cloud environments, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of privacy and security for its clients.
  • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR): Compliance with the GDPR highlights its commitment to protecting personal data and privacy in the European Union adhering to the highest standards of data protection.

"This achievement of receiving not just one, but three certifications in a short period is a testament to our dedication and excellence in the field and confirms RegAsk's position as a trusted partner," said Caroline Shleifer, CEO of RegAsk. "These credentials not only serve as a testament to our dedication and excellence in Regulatory Intelligence but also provide our clients with added confidence in the security measures we implement. It's proof of our unwavering pursuit of the highest standards."

RegASK continues to lead the way in Regulatory Intelligence and Compliance innovation, empowering the way Lifesciences and FMCG companies access and action regulatory changes to enhance risk management and process efficiency. For more information, please visit Regask.com.

About RegASK
RegASK is a regtech SaaS platform that enables businesses to leverage AI to scale their regulatory and compliance capabilities. With RegASK, businesses can easily access relevant regulatory information automatically identified and curated. Always up to date through automatic RegAlerts™, the platform further provides instant RegInsights™ as well as access to a network of 400+ subject matter experts in over 100+ countries around the world. www.regask.com

SOURCE RegASK

Also from this source

RegASK Welcomes New Chief Product & Technology Officer

RegASK Welcomes New Chief Product & Technology Officer

RegASK, a global regtech SaaS platform that enables businesses to leverage AI to scale their regulatory and compliance capabilities, announces the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.