RegAsk Achieves Three Critical Certifications

RegTech platform awarded crucial certifications, underscoring its commitment to data security and privacy

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegASK , the global RegTech empowering businesses to leverage AI in scaling regulatory and compliance capabilities for Life Sciences and FMCG industries, announces today the successful achievement of three major certifications recognizing the company's commitment to upholding data security and privacy.

The intersection of regulatory compliance and technological innovation requires a robust commitment to data security. This commitment not only preserves the integrity of its user's operations but also ensures the confidentiality and compliance required in regulatory environments.

As of January 2024, RegASK has earned the following prestigious certifications:

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 - Information Security Management System Certification: This internationally recognized certification demonstrates their comprehensive approach to managing information security risks and highlights continuous efforts to uphold strong protections against potential security threats.

ISO/IEC 27018:2019 - Code of Practice for Protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in Public Clouds Acting as PII Processors: This reflects RegAsk's proactive stance in safeguarding personal data in cloud environments, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of privacy and security for its clients.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR): Compliance with the GDPR highlights its commitment to protecting personal data and privacy in the European Union adhering to the highest standards of data protection.

"This achievement of receiving not just one, but three certifications in a short period is a testament to our dedication and excellence in the field and confirms RegAsk's position as a trusted partner," said Caroline Shleifer, CEO of RegAsk. "These credentials not only serve as a testament to our dedication and excellence in Regulatory Intelligence but also provide our clients with added confidence in the security measures we implement. It's proof of our unwavering pursuit of the highest standards."

RegASK continues to lead the way in Regulatory Intelligence and Compliance innovation, empowering the way Lifesciences and FMCG companies access and action regulatory changes to enhance risk management and process efficiency. For more information, please visit Regask.com .

About RegASK

RegASK is a regtech SaaS platform that enables businesses to leverage AI to scale their regulatory and compliance capabilities. With RegASK, businesses can easily access relevant regulatory information automatically identified and curated. Always up to date through automatic RegAlerts™, the platform further provides instant RegInsights™ as well as access to a network of 400+ subject matter experts in over 100+ countries around the world. www.regask.com

