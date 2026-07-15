RegattaDB Launches as the Database Built for AI Agents -- Unifying OLTP, OLAP, and Vectors

RegattaDB unifies transactions, analytics, and vector search in one database, giving agents a single source of truth at scale, while reducing infrastructure costs by 75%.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regatta Data today announced the general availability of RegattaDB, a distributed SQL database that unifies transactional, analytical, and vector workloads at scale, performance and efficiency. RegattaDB was built from the ground up to serve as the data foundation for AI agent systems. RegattaDB is available for production deployments as a managed cloud service (Regatta Cloud) or self-hosted on your own infrastructure.

Unified OLAP, OLTP and Vectors

The company has raised $68M from Lightspeed Venture Partners, 83North, TPY Capital, alongside enterprises like Salesforce, Comcast, and Amdocs, and industry leaders Frank Slootman, Eyal Waldman, Bill Scannell, and Greg Lavender. The founding team previously founded or led data infrastructure software companies Topio (acquired by NetApp), XtremIO (acquired by EMC), Storwize (acquired by IBM), and ScaleIO (acquired by EMC, today Dell PowerFlex).

The Legacy Data Layer Was Not Built for Agents

Agents need to think, reason, and act on live data simultaneously, which means they need real-time execution of transactions (OLTP), analytics (OLAP), and semantic context (Vectors) across millions of concurrent instances. However, the lakes, warehouses, and siloed operational databases that power most enterprises today were never designed for this. They fragment context, introduce latency, and force complexity through the pipelines and integrations required just to keep data moving between them. Vendors have tried to solve this by bolting capabilities onto existing systems, but these approaches inherit that complexity rather than eliminate it. Solving a foundational architecture problem requires rethinking the foundation.

One Database. One Concurrency Model. No Pipelines.

RegattaDB is a single, unified SQL database that delivers distributed transactions (OLTP), real-time analytics (OLAP), and vector search simultaneously on the same data, efficiently at scale. It uses one distributed concurrency model that delivers serializable cross-node consistency and uncompromised performance for all three workloads. It eliminates the need for external pipelines or built-in synchronization layers. When those capabilities live in separate systems, agents struggle to collaborate, hallucinate, and are forced to work from an incomplete and inconsistent picture of the business. When they live in one system, agents can reason and act on a singular truth.

Proven at Scale

On 50 commodity cloud nodes, RegattaDB executed a distributed JOIN across 20 billion rows while sustaining 50,000 ACID-compliant transactional updates per second on the same dataset, with no indexes or data co-location optimizations, in just 3 minutes. The closest industry alternative would stream data from operational databases to a data warehouse and run the same query hours later.

In a separate benchmark, RegattaDB delivered 20 times the performance per footprint of other distributed SQL databases. Also, RegattaDB's architecture enables 400% denser workloads per server compared to legacy single node databases, and eliminates an average of 75% of hardware, power, cooling, and space costs. AI agent workloads scale. Infrastructure costs do not.

Deployed Across Telco, Finance, Retail, NeoCloud, and SaaS

Regatta's deployments span telco, finance, retail and supply chain, NeoCloud, and SaaS. Synergy Logistics, a UK-headquartered supply chain software company recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for 14 years, has selected RegattaDB as the data layer for ORCA, its new hybrid WMS, to support high-throughput fulfillment operations that demand real-time multi-agent orchestration at scale.

"As warehouse operations increasingly rely on real-time multi-agent orchestration and edge execution, legacy databases simply cannot keep pace with the massive concurrency demands," said Anish Mackan, CTO at Synergy Logistics. "By anchoring ORCA to RegattaDB, we provide high-throughput fulfillment centers with a modern data layer capable of handling intense, low-latency workloads without sacrificing reliability or speed."

"When we started building Regatta, we had no idea the agent movement would become the next major wave in computing," said Boaz Palgi, CEO of Regatta Data. " What we did recognize was that the industry's data architecture had reached its limits. The same fundamental data-layer challenges that we saw years ago still exist today and agents are only magnifying them. We looked at the database as a storage and distributed systems problem and solved it from the bottom up. The result is a fundamentally different database architecture, and it is the only way to truly unify transactional (OLTP), real-time analytics (OLAP), and vector search at the scale, performance, and efficiency modern AI systems require."

At the core of RegattaDB is a patented and proprietary distributed concurrency control protocol that enables fundamentally different workload types to run natively together across nodes boundaries without performance tradeoffs or consistency compromises.

"What the Regatta team has built is not a patch on existing architecture. It is a rethink of the foundation," said Gil Goren, General Partner, 83North. "It is the only database that resolves the problem rather than moving it around. This team has done it before, and they have done it again."

Industry Veteran Greg Lavender Joins Board of Regatta

Greg Lavender, former Intel EVP and CTO and board member at Nutanix and Arista, is joining the Regatta Data Board of Directors to help drive the company's next stage of growth. With more than four decades of leadership across enterprise software, AI infrastructure, and cloud-scale systems, Greg has held senior technology executive roles at Intel, VMware, Citi, Cisco Systems, and Sun Microsystems, bringing deep expertise and industry relationships across the markets Regatta Data serves.

For more information: www.regatta.dev

Press Contact

Boaz Palgi

[email protected]

+1-415-484-2058

SOURCE Regatta Data