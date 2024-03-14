RegCheck® by Asurity® Named "Best Compliance Management Solution" in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products And Companies Around the World

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies , LLC ("Asurity®"), a leader in consumer lending compliance software and advisory services, today announced that its RegCheck® system has been selected as the winner of the "Best Compliance Management Solution" award in the 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market today.

RegCheck is a comprehensive loan-level automated mortgage compliance system designed to streamline compliance reviews for mortgage lenders, banks, due diligence providers, and regulators. RegCheck combines sophisticated technology with state-of-the-art APIs to make it faster and easier to integrate with any loan origination system. Integrations are simplified and facilitated with full data mapping and development assistance, and the product's flexibility allows it to support hybrid versions and custom extensions of MISMO.

RegCheck covers the entire lifecycle from submission of loan data to the generation of the final compliance report. The results can be tailored to customer workflow and are readily configurable, so the user only sees the needed information. The compliance reports present data in clear, concise ways, showing test outcomes, the exact formulation that was used to establish the results, and a direct link to the legal citation applied to make the determination.

The solution offers comprehensive compliance testing of state and federal lending requirements, including HOEPA, QM, HPML, TILA, TRID, and more. Recent enhancements include support for TRID multiple disclosure loans, allowing users to detect issues with valid changes of circumstances and additional waiting periods instantly. Along with existing testing of escrowed flood insurance and appraisal requirements, RegCheck provides comprehensive support and coverage.

"RegCheck enables loan officers and compliance specialists to accelerate closings with greater confidence and accuracy, making loans more serviceable and saleable. The limitations of other automated compliance products often result in compliance failures in loan applications and data gaps," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "With its ease of use and reporting clarity, RegCheck delivers complete compliance confidence. Congratulations to RegCheck by Asurity on their 2024 'Best Compliance Management Solution' win. We look forward to additional excellence and innovation as Asurity continually expands and enhances its platform."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

"Our expertise in the industry enables us to anticipate our customers' needs, all the time informing our software development. Our product team has decades of compliance experience that our customers have come to trust and rely upon. Simply stated, RegCheck is built by experts, for experts," said Andy Sandler, Founder and CEO of Asurity. "Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for this honor. In this dynamic regulatory environment, our team is committed to helping our customers save time and resources by providing best-in-class solutions."

Asurity Technologies, LLC ( Asurity.com ) delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Asurity Advisors , helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies; RiskExec ®, a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform that helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA; Propel™ , a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; and RegCheck , a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS.

Asurity is owned by its principals and employees, and operates without the constraints of a public company or private equity ownership. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit www.asurity.com .

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

