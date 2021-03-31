RegComp Financial Announces Southeastern Expansion and New Compliance Offering to Better Service Middle Market Firms During a Critical Q1 Period

"This expansion and new service offering further establishes our leadership in the regulatory compliance space." Tweet this

In the first quarter of the year, the Division of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began accelerating the pace of investigating indicators of potential securities law violations. RegComp's review of the SEC's orders covering Q1 2021 revealed enforcement activity totaling nearly $2.5M in penalties ranging censures, disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties, as well as orders requiring executives to provide notice of the SEC's order to advisory clients. Similarly, state regulators continued to institute enforcement actions. This is especially true in the Southeast.

Identifying an opportunity to assist prospective clients maintain market integrity, reduce and perhaps, entirely avoid penalties, RegComp also launched a new service offering that covers the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Rulebook for Capital Acquisition Brokers (CAB). Understanding key issues that can give rise to regulatory scrutiny in the CAB space allows the firm to continue its focus of offering a comprehensive set of regulatory compliance, accounting and monitoring services intended to help its clients with preventing, detecting, responding, and remediating negative examination findings, regulatory scrutiny, misconduct, and other prohibited acts.

"With an unwavering commitment to meeting our clients' regulatory compliance needs, we hope the expansion and new service offering allows us to further establish ourselves as leaders in the regulatory compliance space as we continue to find innovative solutions to meet the rapidly changing market needs," said Gigi Thompson, Chief Operating Officer. "Most regulators believe that the most important aspect of compliance at a firm is simply a series of elaborate systems and procedures. However, what is most important is the permeation throughout the firm of a 'compliance culture."

RegComp understands that small firms represent a critical portion of FINRA's membership and often face regulatory challenges that are unique from their large-firm counterparts. With a staff comprised of a small group of former regulators and senior in-house staff at some of the nation's most established financial institutions, RegComp is best situated to assist capital acquisition brokers with the supervisory guidance and best practices required to fulfill obligations.

With a national reach, the firm currently works with a range of and middle-market organizations, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund managers; fund of funds, secondaries and registered investment advisers advising pension funds, separately managed accounts, wrap accounts, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds.

RegComp Financial is a specialized compliance consulting firm dedicated to supporting lower and middle-market investment advisers, private funds, and broker dealers. As former regulators and in-house senior staff, the firm understands the specific regulatory needs and critical policy issues relevant to PE/VC, RIAs, Hedge Funds and Broker Dealers. RegComp offers clients a simple cost effective, outsourced, ongoing compliance solution to mitigate any potential compliance deficiencies. Additionally, the firm assists clients on an a la cart basis on issues under the federal securities laws, including the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as well as various other regulations affecting investment managers, funds and financial product sponsors. RegComp provides Investment Adviser clients the most innovative offerings that help drive their business forward. For more, visit www.regcompfinancial.com.

