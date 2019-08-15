Regen BioPharma Discovers Potential New Way to Improve Outcomes from Cancer Surgery Using Combination of Cannabidiol and NR2F6 Inhibition

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP), announced today data demonstrating its unique combination of NR2F6 inhibition together with cannabidiol decreases cancer metastasis in an animal model of cancer surgery. These experiments are an extension of data disclosed last week[1], in which the combination of NR2F6 suppression and cannabidiol was shown to stimulate dendritic cells, a clinically used immunological cell[2], that coordinates several aspects of the immune system[3].

"It is well known that surgery causes significant stress to the immune system and in some cases this immune suppression can actually promote the growth of metastasis [4]. Through the currently disclosed combination therapy, we anticipate the development of a novel means to prevent cancer re-occurrence after surgical resection," said Thomas Ichim, PhD, a senior research consultant for the Company and co-inventor of this intellectual property. "It is generally accepted that while the primary tumor mass can be excised, there are circulating tumor cells that are continually released from tumors, these cells usually form metastasis and are the basis for cancer relapse[5]. The current data suggests that the combination of cannabidiol and NR2F6 inhibition can induce a series of biological signals which reduces metastasis after a tumor is resected."

The current experiments involved injecting tumor cells into susceptible mice, allowing the tumors to grow to form a tumor mass, surgically resecting the mass, treating the mice with saline, cannabidiol, NR2F6 inhibitor, and the combination of cannabidiol and NR2F6 inhibition. After 5, 10 and 15 days the number of tumor cells in the lung where counted. It was observed that the combination of cannabidiol and NR2F6 inhibition resulted in synergistic reduction of post-surgical metastasis.

"We are pleased that the previously reported results of our combination treatments can potentially be utilized in the practical sense of preventing post-surgery tumor recurrence," noted David Koos, Chairman and CEO of Regen BioPharma. "Through real-time monitoring of circulating tumor stem cells, we believe that our technology will one day be able to significantly increase efficacy of surgery and drop the rate of relapse."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical

trials. Currently, the Company is focused on small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com .

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

David Koos serves as Chairman & CEO of both Regen BioPharma Inc. and Zander Therapeutics Inc. Harry Lander serves as President and Chief Scientific Officer of both Regen BioPharma Inc. and Zander Therapeutics. Zander Therapeutics Inc. is the sole licensee of Regen's intellectual property for veterinary applications.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Regen BioPharma Inc.

David R. Koos, Ph.D.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1-619-702-1404 Phone

+1-619-330-2328 Fax

http://www.regenbiopharma.com

david.koos@regenbiopharma.com

[1] https://www.biospace.com/article/releases/regen-biopharma-inc-files-immuno-oncology-patent-application-on-synergy-of-cannabidiol-with-nr2f6-modulation/

[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3086121/

[3] https://www.immunology.org/public-information/bitesized-immunology/cells/dendritic-cells

[4] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2743254/

[5] https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2688521

SOURCE Regen BioPharma Inc.