Regen BioPharma Inc. Files Immuno-Oncology Patent Application on Synergy of Cannabidiol With NR2F6 Modulation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP), announced today filing of a US patent application covering a newly discovered synergy between inhibition of NR2F6 and cannabidiol (CBD). The new data demonstrates enhanced ability to reduce cancer growth in an efficacious manner while appearing not to induce any form of toxicity.

In a series of experiments, Regen collaborators extracted immune system cells from mice called 'dendritic cells'. These cells where treated with cannabidiol, which caused suppression of their ability to activate cancer killing immune T cells. Surprisingly, in the presence of NR2F6 inhibition, the cannabidiol actually increased ability to activate T cells. The Company currently possesses small molecule inhibitors of NR2F6, as well as various genetic means such as inducers of RNA Interference, to block expression of NR2F6.

"Numerous studies have shown the NR2F6 is critically involved in the ability of cancer cells to resist death, as well as to possess other pathogenic properties (1-3)," according to Thomas Ichim, PhD, co-inventor of the patent and a senior scientific consultant to Regen BioPharma Inc. "It is very interesting that NR2F6 also acts as an 'immunological checkpoint' in that it prevents immune system activation (4-6). By using small molecules, as well as RNA interference, we are able to de-repress the immune system in cancer models. What is striking about the data disclosed today is that inhibition of NR2F6 not only increases activity of dendritic cells, but also changes cannabidiol from an immune inhibitor to an immune stimulator."

Chairman and CEO David Koos noted, "Checkpoint inhibitors are a new class of drugs, which include Ipilimumab (Yervoy® Bristol Myers Squibb, 2018 estimated sales of $1.5 Billion1), and Pembrolizumab (Keytruda® Merck, 2017 sales of $3.4 Billion2). Current checkpoint inhibitors act to augment immune responses but do not have direct anticancer effects. By creating approaches to inhibit NR2F6, the Company aims to develop a new class of checkpoint inhibitors that concurrently block tumor growth while enhancing the immune system."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com .

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

David Koos serves as Chairman & CEO of both Regen BioPharma Inc. and Zander Therapeutics Inc. Harry Lander serves as President and Chief Scientific Officer of both Regen BioPharma Inc. and Zander Therapeutics. Zander Therapeutics Inc. is the sole licensee of Regen's intellectual property for veterinary applications.

