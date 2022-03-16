Regen BioPharma, Inc. Responds to Numerous Requests for Updates on its Intellectual Property (IP) Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP) has an extensive intellectual property portfolio consisting of granted patents, published applications and pending applications. Regen, and its wholly-owned subsidiary KCL Therapeutics, Inc., own the following patent portfolio:

Granted Patents:

Item Patent Number Patent Title Date Granted 1. US 11,241,427 B2 Small Molecule Modulators of NR2F6 Activity 2022-02-08 2. US 11,141,471 B2 Universal donor checkpoint inhibitor silenced/gene edited cord blood killer cells 2021-10-12 3. US 11,090,332 B2 Antigen specific mRNA cellular cancer vaccines 2021-08-17 4. US 11,053,503 B2 Methods and means of generating IL-17 associated antitumor effector cells by inhibition of NR2F6 inhibition 2021-07-06 5. US 10,088,485 B2 Methods of screening compounds that can modulate NR2F6 by displacement of a reference ligand 2018-10-02 6. US 9,091,696 B2 Modulation of NR2F6 and methods and uses thereof 2015-07-28 7. US 8,389,708 B2 Method of cancer treatment using siRNA silencing 2013-03-05 8. US 8,263,571 B2 Gene silencing of the brother of the regulator of imprinted sites (BORIS) 2012-09-11

Published Applications:

Item Application Number Patent Title Publication Date 1. US-2021403866-A1 Enhanced Dendritic Cell Immune Activation by Combined Inhibition of NR2F6 with Cannabidiol 2021-12-30 2. US-2021353755-A1 Reduction of Post-Surgery Cancer Metastasis by Combination of Cannabidiol and NR2F6 Inhibition 2021-11-18 3. US-2021317180-A1 NR2F6 Inhibited Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cells 2021-10-14 4. US-2021059962-A1 Stimulation of T Regulatory Cells by Cannabidiol as a Means of Treating Arthritis and Autoimmunity 2021-03-04 5. WO-2019104199-A1 Small Molecule Agonists and Antagonists of NR2F6 Activity 2019-05-31 6. US-2018346456-A1 Small Molecule Agonists and Antagonists of NR2F6 Activity 2018-12-06 7. US-2018214413-A1 Small Molecule Agonists and Antagonists of NR2F6 Activity in Humans 2018-08-02 8. US-2017166896-A1 Treatment of Liver Cancer through Embolization Depot Delivery of BORIS Gene Silencing Agents 2017-06-15 9. US-2016151469-A1 Immune Modulation by TLR Activation for Treatment of Filovirus Infections Including Ebola 2016-06-02 10. US-2016074489-A1 Stimulation of Immunity to Tumor Specific and Endothelial Specific Proteins by in vivo DC Attraction and Maturation 2016-03-17 11. US-2015037303-A1 Cells, Compositions, and Treatment Methods for Stimulation of Hematopoiesis 2015-02-05 12. US-2014065096-A1 Cancer Therapy by ex vivo Activated Autologous Immune Cells 2014-03-06 13. US-2013309210-A1 Acceleration of Hematopoietic Reconstitution by Placental Endothelial and Endothelial Progenitor Cells 2013-11-21

In addition,

(a) Zander Therapeutics, Inc. (a company under common control) has been granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize IP controlled by the Company for non-human veterinary therapeutic use.

(b) Regen has granted an exclusive license to Oncology Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize "Antigen specific mRNA cellular cancer vaccines" for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

(c) KCL Therapeutics, Inc. has granted an exclusive license to Oncology Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain intellectual property for the treatment of colon cancer.

"We are very proud of our broad, deep and cutting-edge patent portfolio," says David Koos, CEO and Chairman of Regen. "We are continuing to develop additional IP focused on immunotherapy of cancer and look forward to developing some of these technologies in-house and some of them via outlicensing."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Regen BioPharma Inc.

David R. Koos, Ph.D.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1-619-722-5505 Phone

+1-619-330-2328 Fax

http://www.regenbiopharma.com

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter for future updates: https://twitter.com/TheRegenBio

SOURCE Regen BioPharma, Inc.