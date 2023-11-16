Regen BioPharma, Inc. Selects Contract Research Organization to Assist in DuraCAR Experiments

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP) The Company has announced that after interviewing several candidates it has selected a Contract Research Organization (CRO) to perform the next set of experiments to elucidate the effectiveness of the Company's DuraCAR cells.

The Company is preparing a series of in vitro studies to test its DuraCAR cells in both immunosuppressive and in tumor-killing experiments. The experiments to explore whether these cells have an immunosuppressive effect include mixing the DuraCAR cells with activated immune cells that are designed to kill target tumor cells and to determine if these cells suppress this killing. In addition, the same experiments will be able to determine if the DuraCAR cells have a direct effect on killing tumors cells.

"We have designed a set of sophisticated experiments that test two hypotheses" says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of the company. "We have selected a CRO with excellent credentials and we expect the results to lay a clear path forward for this program."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

