Regen Suppliers Releases New Umbilical Stem Cell and Exosome Products: ReBella and ReBellaXO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen Suppliers announces the release of ReBella and ReBellaXO, umbilical stem cell and exosome products used for regenerative aesthetic procedures involving hair, facial and sexual rejuvenation.

Regenerative aesthetic procedures are on the rise and Regen Suppliers, the exclusive distributor for ReBella and ReBellaXO, represents the most cost-efficient and safe patient care for regenerative biologics. Both biologics are supplied in 1cc vials and are typically half the price of competitors, making it easier for medical providers to fit regenerative biologics into their aesthetic pricing model.

"We wanted to give medical providers a safe, cost-effective product with no foreign reagents and a high cell count," said John Krall, President of Regen Suppliers. "Our ReBella and ReBellaXO products demonstrate our dedication to safety and quality, and we are very excited to release this to medical providers and aesthetic practices nationwide."

ReBella, an Umbilical Allograft Biologic, is cryopreserved cord blood tissue that is a minimally manipulated allograft derived from full term, post c-section umbilical cord blood tissue and Wharton's Jelly. The tissue includes cytokines, growth factors, mRNA, exosomes, collagen, stem cells and other regenerative elements with exceptional viability and cellular activity.

Regen Suppliers processing system preserves high levels of donor stem cells, exosomes and viability per unit after cryopreservation including structural proteins, collagen, and hyaluronic acid which work homologously with one's body. While most manufacturers cut corners by radiating their tissue, adding foreign reagents or a high percentage of buffer, ReBella maintains high cell counts and variability of cell types due to its careful handling and processing in a GMP compliant clean room.

ReBellaXO, an MSC Derived Exosome Biologic, is also a minimally manipulated allograft derived from full term, post c-section umbilical cord tissue and Wharton's Jelly. ReBellaXO is an exosome allograft derived from Wharton's Jelly MSCs and is sourced from a proprietary blend of cells developed for growth and repair.

Exosomes and other Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) are isolated from their parent cells and concentrated to produce the Exosomal Product. ReBellaXO is processed from donated umbilical cords from full term deliveries. All donors are pre-screened and undergo comprehensive testing that includes behavioral risk assessment, physical assessment, donor medical history and communicable disease testing.

Both of these products can be traced to the individual donor as well as to the exact day and time of the tissue processing. These biologics come from FDA regulated labs and Regen Suppliers ensures that safety standards exceed FDA regulations.

For a limited time, medical providers can receive 30% off their first order by visiting https://rebellabiologic.com/ .

About Regen Suppliers

Regen Suppliers LLC, represents a one stop shop for regenerative products and services. No longer do providers have to source their needs from individual suppliers, with the comprehensive quality list of products for all types of regenerative procedures. Items such as PRP kits and centrifuges, regenerative biologics, thread lifts, adipose and Bone Marrow kits along with nutritional supplements.

Regen Suppliers is a membership based website where customers receive consistent discounts, quality service and provider training opportunities to hone their skills. Call Regen Suppliers today at (888) 568-6909, new customers receive 20% off their first order!

