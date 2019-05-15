Regenacell Therapy launches The Lipo-Pro™ System

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with our manufacturing partner, Ranfac Corp., Regenacell Therapy, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the Lipo-Pro™ System, a new and innovative adipose harvesting and processing device. This unique offering allows for the sourcing of adipose aspirate and subsequent adipose graft preparation at point of care by retaining the cellular component of both the graft and infranatant while removing of the acellular components of oil and remaining infranatant. Thomas D'Arcy, CEO of Regenacell Therapy, describes one of the primary advantages of the Lipo-Pro™ Adipose harvesting and processing system as "allowing the clinician to acquire a small volume of adipose tissue and process it for a High-Density Adipose graft."

Another feature of the Lipo-Pro™ system that Bryan Mosley, the President of Regenacell Therapy, touts is that it "provides a tool that allows physicians conducting autologous injection therapies to meet today's challenges in office-based procedure economics."

The Lipo-Pro™ System will be on display at the Regenacell Therapy booth during the upcoming TOBI Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 6-9, 2019. For more information, or if you have an interest in trialing the Lipo-Pro™ system, please visit us at Regenacelltherapy.com or contact Regenacell Therapy at info@regenacelltherapy.com.

About Regenacell Therapy

Regenacell Therapy, Inc. provides orthobiologic products that are innovative and cost effective. Regenacell Therapy is committed to working with practitioner partners to improve patient outcomes and improve practice economics.

Regenacell Therapy's mission is to advance growth and innovation in the field of regenerative orthobiologics by providing healthcare professionals novel and clinically proven problem-solving devices. We are committed to working with practitioner partners to improve patient outcomes and improve practice economics. Our vision is to support the growth and promise of regenerative orthobiologics in improving the quality of life for all, and we are committed to offering these products with an intense focus on exceptional customer service and support.

