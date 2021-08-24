Regenacol Launches Powdered Beauty Beverage Skin Inside®

"The gut-skin access is an exciting, complex space being heavily studied across the scientific community," says Shelley Treadaway, spokesperson for Regenacol. "Research has shown through supporting a healthy and diverse gut microbiome, we can support skin homeostasis, and we're excited to deliver an ingestible skincare product that focuses on healing skin through the gut."

Key ingredients of Skin Inside® include:

Liposomal Bovine Colostrum (Colostrum-LD®)

Liposomal bovine colostrum helps ensure the integrity of the stomach and intestinal lining, thereby promoting immune health throughout the lifespan. Colostrum-LD® offers protection against telomere shortening which contributes to its overall anti-aging benefit, including skin.

Collagen Peptides (VERISOL®)

Bovine collagen peptides designed for skin health improve the structure of the skin's surface and increase elasticity. VERISOL® is an advanced collagen peptide that is clinically shown to reduce wrinkles and increase skin elasticity as early as four weeks and stimulate collagen levels with the body.

Hyaluronic Acid (Hyabest®)

HyaBest® is a special form of hyaluronic acid (HA) with impressive water-retaining capacity. HA is an important glycosaminoglycan (GAG) for skin health that plays a key role in skin hydration that also helps maintain extracellular spaces between skin cells and helps shuttle nutrients to skin. HyaBest® is clinically shown to improve skin hydration.

Lycopene (Lycobeads®)

Lycopene is a plant carotenoid with powerful antioxidant activity that may help protect skin against photoaging. Lycopene provides antioxidant support for skin and whole-body health and is clinically shown to help protect skin against photoaging.

Additionally, Skin Inside® contains high-potency antioxidants including Vitamin C, Zinc L- Carnosine and Rose Hips.

"By utilizing thoughtfully sourced and bioavailable ingredients, we're able to provide a cost-effective, easy to use wellness beverage that supports optimal gut and skin health consumers can see and feel throughout their entire body," continued Treadaway.

The powdered drink mix is formulated to mix with 4 to 6 oz. of water or blend into a low-protein smoothie and recommended to take once a day. Each canister provides a 30-day supply and retails for $99.95 USD.

To learn more and to purchase the Regenacol™ Skincare System and Skin Inside®, visit:

https://www.regenacol.com .

ABOUT REGENACOL™

Regenacol™ is an innovative skin care brand harboring the power of Colostrum-LD® for healthy aging support. Regenacol™ products are designed and created with the input of well-renowned dermatologists and are formulated with the highest quality bioactives. Currently, Regenacol™ consist of four products, Telomere AGE Defiance™ Serum with Colostrum-LD®, Bee Venom Moisturizing Cream with Colostrum-LD®, Colostrum-LD® Concentrated Revitalizing Face Mask and Skin Inside®. For more information visit: https://www.regenacol.com .

