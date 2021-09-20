Regence BCBS of Utah and Intermountain Healthcare announce Preferred Blue Option as a BlueCard Network

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and Intermountain Healthcare have partnered to offer a new provider network, Preferred Blue Option, which is now a part of the BlueCard® Program. This preferred provider organization (PPO) is an innovative solution for employers nationwide seeking to provide more affordable health benefits to their employees in Utah.

By enrolling in the Preferred Blue Option network, BlueCard Members will have convenient and state-wide access to all of Intermountain Healthcare's clinically integrated and nationally recognized hospitals and clinics in Utah, as well as multiple rural facilities and over 14,000 providers. The Preferred Blue Option network is an Intermountain-focused network and is now available for purchase with coverage beginning in January 2022.

"We are very excited about this new partnership and the additional access our new provider network offers to employers coast-to-coast," said Jim Swayze, president of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah. "With one in three Americans covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield, this new option will be an important feature for many national employers."

With the addition of the Preferred Blue Option network as a BlueCard Program option, U.S. companies with 51 to 500-plus employees can offer comprehensive Blue Plan health care coverage to employees in Utah who prefer Intermountain facilities and providers.

"Intermountain is excited to serve more members in our community with increased access to high-quality care at an affordable cost," said Bert Zimmerli, CFO and executive vice president at Intermountain. "The Preferred Blue Option network allows national employers to offer more insurance choices for their employees, helping more people live the healthiest lives possible."

In addition to enabling national companies with Blue Cross Blue Shield plans to access Intermountain's high-quality care in Utah, BlueCard provides global medical coverage. Its broad network includes 96% of hospitals and 95% of health care providers across the United States and in 190+ countries around the world. For more information, contact a local Blue Cross Blue Shield company.

About Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

Based in Salt Lake City, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah is the state's first health insurer and now provides more than 675,000 people with comprehensive health insurance solutions. As a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers in Utah and nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is an integrated, nationally recognized, not-for-profit health system based in Salt Lake City. It includes a connected network of hospitals, clinics, medical group, affiliate networks, telehealth, homecare, and other health and wellness programs that serve Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and other parts of the Intermountain West. For more information, please visit intermountainhealthcare.org

