REGENCOR EXPANDS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

Regencor Inc. a life sciences company that is focused on the development of therapies for treatment of cardiovascular disease, today announced it has appointed Philip Janiak, Ph.D. and Ken Mahaffey, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board. They join Nabil Dib, M.D. who was previously appointed to the Regencor S.A.B.

Dr. Ken Mahaffey, M.D. is a professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine. His primary area of research is the design and execution of multicenter clinical trials, focusing on analyses of important clinical cardiac outcome measures using large patient databases. Current research activities include standardization of the definition of myocardial infarction used in clinical trials, the adjudication of suspected clinical endpoint events by Clinical Event Committees (CEC), and the efficient operational conduct of large multinational clinical trials. He has led or served on the Executive Committees for many cardiovascular outcome trials, over 125 Clinical Endpoint Committees, and multiple Data Safety Monitoring Boards. He has worked with the FDA and is a consultant for the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee.

Dr. Mahaffey received a B.S. in Chemistry from Stanford University, followed by his M.D. from the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center. He completed a cardiology fellowship at Duke, including research training in the Duke Databank for Cardiovascular Disease. He is recognized as an international leader in the design and execution of large-scale cardiovascular trials.

Philip Janiak, PhD, received his PhD degree in Cardiovascular Pharmacology from the University of Iowa, USA (1989) and graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy (Paris XI University) in 1984. He started his career at Servier where he contributed to the discovery of ivabradine as a co-inventor. Until the end of 2020 he was the head of Cardiovascular Research at Sanofi focusing on the development of new treatments in selected areas of unmet medical need where emerging science and a better understanding of human disease biology intersects with heart failure at the molecular level. During his career he developed extensive experience in the management of international R&D groups and in leading multiple research collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies such as MyoKardia, and academic institutions such as IMI. He is currently the CEO of Corteria Pharmaceuticals

"I am thrilled to join Regencor's SAB and delighted to be able to provide guidance to the team," said Dr. Mahaffey. "The Company has generated compelling data on the use of unglycosylated FSTL1, and I am eager to collaborate with, and help guide the scientific team regarding the Company's future development plans."

"Regencor is uniquely positioned to advance treatments for myocardial infarction and to help prevent the progression to heart failure." said Dr. Janiak. "I look forward to working with this team to help shape new clinical approaches for the treatment of cardiovascular disease."

"We are delighted and honored to have such accomplished scientific leaders join our Scientific Advisory Board," said Sean Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Regencor. "Dr. Mahaffey and Dr. Janiak bring tremendous expertise in the field of cardiovascular disease. Feedback and collaboration with our SAB will be a vital component of our efforts to continue the development of our unique therapies."

About Regencor Inc.

Regencor, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development of therapeutics for cardiovascular disease. REG 101 is a proprietary recombinant protein that has been shown to stimulate the proliferation of cardiomyocytes post myocardial infarction. The regenerative properties of REG 101 have been demonstrated in several in-vivo large animal studies. The Company is targeting initial indications of acute myocardial infarction and also chronic heart failure.

