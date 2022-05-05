Regency Assurance announces investment in expansion of network and infrastructure in South America

NEVIS, Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regency Assurance, a long-term licensed global insurance and financial services company, has announced further investment in the expansion of its network and infrastructure into South America.

This will provide expatriates and companies within the region with greater access to international health plans, international life plans and financial services from its subsidiaries, including Regency for Expats, Regency Employee Benefits and Regency Financial services.

Regency has also increased its personnel in the region, including their Global Assistance claims support and partner support teams. Additional support for their members also includes a direct settlement network, in partnership with Visa. This will provide all South American clients with access to their extensive payment network, ensuring that members can visit any medical facilities they wish to within the region.

Stephen Coughlin, Director at Regency Assurance said, "We have long been established in South America but the increased growth in the previous 2 years has placed the region firmly as a focus for the group. We are developing our partnership and broker network to enable greater access to our products."

Regency Assurance is committed to providing customers throughout the world with insightful risk managed financial and insurance products and services that will help ensure a healthy and prosperous future. This is made possible by recruiting the most talented, forward-thinking people and working with a network of highly respected international associates and brokers.

Regency for Expats' and Regency Employee Benefits' range of international health insurance plans are designed to provide globally mobile individuals and corporate clients with the option of choosing the best possible medical and surgical care when at home or away, either living or working overseas.

In addition, Regency Financial Services offers insurance wrapped savings and investment platforms that support pensions, retirement plans, education funds and insurance bonds globally.

Stephen Coughlin continued to say, "Our aim is to establish ourselves as the best choice for expats in South America."

SOURCE Regency Assurance