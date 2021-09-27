Regency for Expats Blazer Trail With Launch of New Security Services Cover

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regency for Expats has announced the expansion of their Security Services to include a new benefit – Security Consultation and Advice – and the addition of 175 security personnel stationed across Regency's international offices. The calibre of the new recruits, including ex-Special Fire Arms Command, Metropolitan Police, British Army Intelligence, Scotland Yard and even US Intelligence Officers, reflects the complex and constantly evolving security issues faced around the world.

5 Years Ahead of Competitors

Regency for Expats, underwritten by Regency Assurance, has always been a trailblazer, 5 years ago they introduced Terrorism cover, and today, they are still the only international insurer to provide Hostage Negotiation, Kidnapping, Hijacking and the new Security Consultations and Advice benefit, as standard under all policies.

24/7 Global Security Intel

Regency's security team apprise individuals and organisations of specific security issues before travelling, such as Santo Domingo's assessment as a 'critical-threat location' in the OSAC's 'Dominican Republic 2020 Crime and Safety Report'. Up-to-the-minute intel can help minimise the risk exposure and keep premiums down. Similarly, should a client find themselves caught in the midst of a dangerous event, such as an uprising or war, Regency can provide the crucial contact details of the people on the ground.

Director of Regency for Expats, Jonathan Wright, explains, "As global expat insurance specialists our policies reflect the increasing level of risk around the world. Unlike other insurance providers, we made the logical decision to include Terrorism cover as standard. The introduction of our new Security Consultation and Advice benefit gives policy holders peace of mind in the knowledge that steps can be taken to minimise exposure to risk, and should the worst happen, assistance can be provided. "

About Regency Assurance

Regency Assurance is a global insurance underwriter specialising in expat insurance and a key player in the implementation of cross-border and international financial regulations. The launch of Security Consultation and Advice, is the latest step in the company's long term growth strategy.

For more information, visit www.regencyforexpats.com .

SOURCE Regency for Expats