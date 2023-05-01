Regener-Eyes® Announces New Peer Reviewed Scientific White Paper on Regener-Eyes an Ophthalmic Solution to Relieve Dryness of the Eye

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regener-Eyes® is regulated as an OTC drug product that is registered and in full compliance with all FDA regulations. The Regener-Eyes® family is excited to announce that our Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer, C. Randall Harrell, M.D., has just published a peer-reviewed scientific white paper on Regener-Eyes®, an ophthalmic solution To Relieve Dryness of the Eye.

Regener-Eyes®' patented technology focuses on one of the real causes of dry eyes, which is now being understood as hyperosmolarity. Regener-Eyes® is a hypotonic solution that helps relieve dryness of the eye, which may slow down the cycle of dry eyes. If you can achieve homeostasis, you can begin to bring health back to the corneal surface. Regener-Eyes®' technology creates balance, which helps to increase lubrication and hydration to prevent further irritation of the eye and thereby promoting eye health.

C. Randall Harrell, M.D., Regener-Eyes®' CMO and CEO, has worked for over 40 years to become a pioneer and visionary in the field of medicine where his discoveries and patented platform technologies have led to many developments and therapies. Dr. Harrell has co-authored 50 peer-reviewed scientific papers and 8 book chapters; he has lectured extensively in the US and internationally. He also has multiple issued novel patents. Dr. Harrell was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his medical missionary work in Central America.

Regener-Eyes®, which can help To Relieve Dryness of the Eye, is highlighted in the peer-reviewed scientific white paper, showcasing this company's groundbreaking work in dry eye relief. Interested readers can access the white paper on the company's website at regenereyes.com.

