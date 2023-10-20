Regener-Eyes CEO C. Randall Harrell MD Recognized Among World's Top 2% of ALL Scientists by Stanford University and Elsevier

News provided by

Regener-Eyes

20 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regener-Eyes®, led C. Randall Harrell, MD, the CEO and Chief Scientist, is proud to announce his inclusion in the top 2% of all scientists worldwide, as recognized by Stanford University and Elsevier.

This prestigious acknowledgment, presented in a global database featuring elite scientists, is a testament to a lifetime of dedication and excellence. Dr. C. Randall Harrell's illustrious career commenced at Emory University, where he contributed to the Department of Tumor Biology and Clinical Immunology. His journey continued when he was recruited by the renowned Dr. Michael DeBakey, a pioneer in cardiovascular surgery. Dr. Harrell was the founder of the first Regenerative Medicine Center at the Texas Medical Center, the world's largest medical complex.

Dr. Harrell's remarkable body of work includes 58 peer-reviewed scientific papers, 10 book chapters, and 76 game-changing novel patents. His significant contributions have established him as a key figure in the field of Regenerative Medicine, with one of the most extensive portfolios of intellectual property worldwide.

Dr. Harrell emphasized, "This allows us to make groundbreaking advances in ophthalmology, as well as the cancer immunology field." Dr. Harrell states that "With the advances in our understanding of Pericytes, Exosomes and Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy, the future of medicine will not need stem cells, just their secretomes."

Currently, Dr. Harrell is actively involved with Regener-Eyes' Ophthalmic Solution eyedrops, designed to relieve dryness of the eye. Dr. Harrell's name graces the esteemed list of the world's top 2% scientists across all scientific disciplines, based on the number of papers and citations. Dr. Harrell says," This remarkable achievement reflects the collective success of our team, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all involved."

Contact: Phone: (877) 206-0706

Email: [email protected]

Website: regenereyes.com

Link to the dataset: https://elsevier.digitalcommonsdata.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/6

Table file (Table_1_Authors_singleyr_2022_pubs_since_1788_wopp_extracted_202310.xlsx)

Source line item: 111929

News Releases in Similar Topics

