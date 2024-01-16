Regener-Eyes®: Impact in the Aftermath of Maui's Devastating Wildfires

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of the unprecedented 2023 wildfires that swept through Maui, a significant and often underestimated consequence has emerged—wildfire-induced dry eye. The compromised air quality resulting from the pervasive smoke and haze has become a critical concern for individuals in close proximity to the fires, leading to discomfort, inflammation, and vision problems. Responding to this unique challenge, Regener-Eyes®, a pioneer in eye care solutions, has taken action by donating bottles to those directly affected by the fires.

The aftermath of the wildfires has witnessed a surge in cases of environmentally induced dry eye among individuals exposed to the smoke and haze. The loss of personal belongings, including essential medications, has only compounded the challenges for some. Addressing this issue is the team that hand-delivered these bottles of Regener-Eyes®, with the Hawaiian Eye Foundation standing out as a generous contributor. The foundation emphasizes the significance of collaborative efforts in both local and international relief, recognizing the importance of collective action in times of crisis.

Andrea, an avid user of Regener-Eyes® and a victim of the Maui wildfires, shares her firsthand experience: "Losing everything you worked so hard for the past 40 years is devastating, and I had just received my shipment of 3 bottles of Regener-Eyes. Let me tell you, the two bottles burning in the fire hurt. I carried a bottle in my purse, and thank God for that because we lived through the worst wildfire in the United States in the last 100 years. We survived the Lahaina, Maui fires of August 8, 2023. For a person with extreme dry eyes, the intense heat and sheer amount of smoke from that day and the days to follow were unbearable; the burning, itching, and redness from the smoke exacerbated my eye dryness. But, as I mentioned before, I carried a bottle of Regener-Eyes in my purse, and using it literally saved my eyes."

Andrea, who has been grappling with extreme dry eye since her retina detachment surgery in July 2022, faced additional challenges after losing everything in the wildfires. Thanks to the generous donations from Regener-Eyes®, she now has the supply she needs to move forward comfortably, providing some relief amidst the challenging circumstances. While it doesn't erase the impact of the matter, it has created an improvement for her.

As Maui embarks on the path to recovery, Regener-Eyes'® focus remains steadfast on contributing to broader relief efforts, acknowledging the interconnectedness of environmental and community well-being. Regener-Eyes® expresses gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the solution for those affected by the wildfires, underscoring its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals facing challenges beyond their control.

