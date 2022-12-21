Regenerative Agriculture Market by Practice, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global regenerative agriculture market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.7 Billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 16.8 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 14.0% in value. Environmental sustainability and natural inputs are prioritized in regenerative agriculture, which is anticipated to drive the regenerative agriculture market. Regenerative agriculture contributes to increased biodiversity, soil properties, and environmental health. Holistic farming and grazing techniques, applied in regenerative agriculture, promote conservation and healthier ecosystems by rebuilding soil organic matter. It increases farm productivity and profitability while preserving and enhancing soil, biodiversity, climate resilience, and water resources.







By practice, agroforestry is forecasted to gain the largest market share in the regenerative agriculture market during the study period.

Agroforestry is a dynamic, ecologically based natural resource management system that diversifies and sustains production for increased social, economic, and environmental benefits for land users at all levels through the integration of trees on farms and in the agricultural landscape.Regenerative agroforestry sequesters far more carbon than industrial agriculture and can aid in the restoration of degraded land.



According to UN scientists, restoring 900 million hectares could keep global GHG emissions stable for the next 15-20 years. Agroforestry can transform degraded land into food-growing carbon sinks.



By application, soil and crop management is anticipated to acquire the largest market share in the regenerative agriculture market during the review period.



Regenerative agriculture methods improve soil quality that binds together and absorbs more water, allowing plants to survive during dry spells.These also benefit farmers as the soil's water-soluble nutrient-holding capacity also increases.



Improving soil quality results in increased organic matter and porosity, which increases overall water retention.Droughts are combated with organic matter, which is known for its water-retention capacity and ability to boost soil fertility.



Organic matter holds moisture in the soil and improves water retention and infiltration.



The North America region is projected to account for the largest market share in the regenerative agriculture market during the forecast period.

The regenerative agriculture market in North America is driven by the presence of customers willing to pay higher amounts for sustainable sourced food & beverage products.The concerns regarding the environment are increasing in the region.



Governments in this region are focused on achieving Sustainable Development Goals and hence are promoting sustainable agricultural practices.Capital investing companies are backing startups in the regenerative agriculture market in the region due to increasing demand for organic and natural produce.



Adoption of digital technologies such as digital platforms and remote sensing devices is increasing in the region, which brings ease to daily farming operations.



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

â€¢ Nestle SA (Switzerland)

â€¢ Danone SA (France)

â€¢ General Mills, Inc (US)

â€¢ Cargill (US)

â€¢ Unilever PLC (United Kingdom)

â€¢ Grounded (South Africa)

â€¢ Soil Capital Belgium SPRL (Belgium)

â€¢ La Delia Verde (Argentina)

â€¢ Indigo Ag, Inc (US)

â€¢ Renature (Netherlands)

â€¢ Pivot Bio (US)

â€¢ Agreena APS (Denmark)

â€¢ Loam Bio PTY Ltd (Australia)

â€¢ Roots of Nature (United Kingdom)

â€¢ Amiha (India)

â€¢ Aranya (India)



