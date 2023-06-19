Regenerative Agriculture Market Investments are Rapidly Increasing across the Globe - Here's Why | Exclusive InsightAce Survey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Practice (Aquaculture, Holistic Planned Grazing, Agroforestry, Pasture Cropping, Agroecology, Silvopasture) And Application (Carbon Sequestration, Nutrient Cycling And Biodiversity)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Regenerative Agriculture Market is estimated to reach over USD 31.88 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.17% during the forecast period.

Regenerative agriculture is a collection of agricultural concepts and methods that emphasize soil properties while taking conservation efforts, fertilizers use, and other aspects into account. Its goal is to enhance and repair the farm's entire ecosystem. Due to its advantages, which have fueled the rise of the regenerative agriculture sector, farmers, businesses, researchers, and consumers have given it more and more attention, in addition to politicians and business media.

Regenerative agriculture market growth is anticipated to be fueled by increasing consumer interest in and acceptance of the practice and developments brought on by growing awareness of how agriculture is destroying our water, land, and atmosphere. Furthermore, shift from conventional farming practices to ones that emphasize soil health is required due to the continuous expansion in carbon dioxide emissions and the growing depletion of farmland around the world. This shift is expected to raise demand for the market. Additionally, there is a higher need to minimize GHG emissions and improve soil quality and water balance because of the continuously expanding global population, which is anticipated to influence the trend.

Recent Developments:

In December 2021 , CIBO Technologies announced a partnership with Continuum AG to launch a brand-new program called CIBO Carbon Bridge that will give farmers access to agronomic information. The main objective of the program is to offer the best regenerative agricultural practices at affordable prices while enhancing soil health.

List of Prominent Players in the Regenerative Agriculture Market:

Agreena Aps

Alter Eco Americas, Inc

Amiha

Aranya

Bluebird Grain Farms

Cargill Incorporated

Cibo Technologies

Continuum Ag

Danone S.A.

Eco Farm

General Mills, Inc.

Grounded South Africa

Indigo Ag , Inc.

, Inc. La Delia Verde

Loam Bio Pty Ltd.

Nestlé S.A

New Life Tree Syrups

Pivot Bio

Regeneration Canada

Renature

Roots Of Nature

Soil Capital Belgium Sprl

Unilever Plc

White Oak Pastures

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Market is projected that growing activities by the government and businesses like General Mills, PepsiCo, and others to raise awareness of regenerative agriculture would open chances for market expansion. Via its goods, General Mills has been promoting regenerative agriculture to the public. Over the anticipated period, industry growth in regenerative agriculture is anticipated to be driven by the spike in demand for the restoration and preservation of agricultural and farming systems around the world.

The global regenerative farming business will advance over the coming years as concerns and knowledge about depleting agricultural land, groundwater, and air pollution grow.

Challenges:

Many obstacles, including a lack of knowledge about the advantages of regeneration farming, the need for expensive initial expenditures and maintenance costs, and complicated certification procedures, may hinder the worldwide regenerative agriculture market's ability to grow in terms of revenue.

However, factors such as decreased consumer understanding of the advantages of restorative agriculture, high capital requirements, and a lack of skilled labor and expertise for operating machines and equipment are expected to restrain the growth of the regenerative agriculture market over the course of the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

The North America regenerative agriculture market is expected to register major market share in terms of revenue and projected to grow at a high CAGR soon. due to rising trends in the quick adoption of new technology and the availability of cutting-edge farming machinery and tools.

The presence of significant market players and growing corporate support for organic development are anticipated to drive market expansion over the forecast period. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the market. because there is a big population and a lot of agricultural land. Additionally, it is projected that in the upcoming years, a number of profitable market expansion prospects will arise because of growing government initiatives to support cutting-edge agricultural practices and expanding awareness of soil improvement.

Segmentation of Regenerative Agriculture Market-

By Practice

Aquaculture

Holistic Planned Grazing

Agroecology

Agroforestry

Biochar

Pasture Cropping

Silvopasture

Others

Regenerative Agriculture Market By Application

Soil and crop management

Nitrogen fixation



Water retention



Nutrient cycle

Operations management

Carbon sequestration



Ecosystem services

Biodiversity

Other applications

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

