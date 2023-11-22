Regenerative Agriculture Market Research Report 2023: Global Market to Reach $3.24 Billion by 2030: Government Subsidies, Incentives, and Regulatory Measures Fueling Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Agriculture Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global regenerative agriculture market was valued at USD 920.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3247.34 million in 2030, with a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The report on the global regenerative agriculture market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The study on regenerative agriculture market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.



The global regenerative agriculture market includes agricultural strategies and systems aimed at bolstering soil health, bolstering ecosystem durability, and enhancing the overall sustainability of farming operations. Diverging from traditional sustainable farming approaches, regenerative agriculture takes proactive steps to rejuvenate and revitalize land, soil, and surrounding ecosystems

. It places a strong emphasis on techniques designed to replenish soil organic matter, improve water retention, mitigate erosion, and foster biodiversity. These practices that enhance soil health encompass reduced tillage, the implementation of cover crops, crop rotation, and the incorporation of organic materials. Robust soil health not only leads to greater productivity but also bolsters resilience against environmental challenges.

Furthermore, a key objective of regenerative agriculture is to sequester carbon within the soil, thereby contributing to climate change mitigation. Healthy soils possess the capacity to capture and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, consequently reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



The global regenerative agriculture market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of environmental challenges, which include soil degradation, water scarcity, and the impacts of climate change. This heightened awareness has led to a growing interest in regenerative agriculture practices, which are seen as more sustainable and eco-friendly. Both consumers and businesses are now actively seeking farming methods that are in line with environmental conservation.

Furthermore, government support has played a crucial role in fueling the growth of the global regenerative agriculture market. Many governments are taking steps to incentivize and support regenerative farming practices through subsidies, incentives, and regulatory measures.

This support is encouraging more farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural techniques. However, it's important to note that transitioning from traditional farming to regenerative practices often requires significant initial investments. Farmers may need to invest in new equipment, adopt different techniques, and upgrade their infrastructure.

This financial barrier can be a deterrent for some farmers considering the switch to regenerative agriculture. On the positive side, there are substantial opportunities for the global regenerative agriculture market stemming from technological advancements. Innovations like precision farming, data analytics, and remote sensing are enabling more efficient and effective implementation of regenerative practices. These technologies are streamlining farming operations and making regenerative agriculture more accessible and profitable.



North America is expected to hold the most prominent market share in the upcoming forecast period. North America, specifically, the United States and Canada, has emerged as a leader in championing regenerative agriculture practices. This leadership stems from their early adoption of these practices and widespread recognition of their associated benefits.

Additionally, North America possesses an extensive and diverse agricultural landscape that accommodates a wide array of crops and farming methods. This diversity enables the strategic implementation of various regenerative techniques tailored to specific environments and conditions.

Furthermore, North American governments have taken proactive measures by introducing supportive policies and incentives designed to promote the adoption of regenerative agriculture. These policies encompass financial incentives, substantial research funding, and the establishment of regulatory frameworks that prioritize sustainable farming practices. Meanwhile, APAC is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the market.

The rapid growth of the global regenerative agriculture market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is attributed to a confluence of factors. These include substantial government backing, population expansion, heightened environmental consciousness, and the uptake of advanced agricultural technologies. This combination of factors fosters a favorable environment for the widespread expansion of regenerative agriculture practices throughout the APAC region.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the regenerative agriculture market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the regenerative agriculture market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global regenerative agriculture market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Company Profiles

Alter Eco

Bluebird Grain Farms

Cargill, Incorporated

CIBO Technologies

Continuum Ag.

Danone S.A.

Ecological Farming Association

General Mills Inc .

. New Leaf Tree Syrups

Regena Roots

Report Findings

Drivers

The global regenerative agriculture market is driven by growing awareness of environmental issues.

A rise in government support fuels the global regenerative agriculture market growth.

Restraints

Transitioning from conventional farming to regenerative practices often requires initial investments in new equipment, techniques, and infrastructure. This financial barrier may act as a barrier to market growth.

Opportunities

Technological advancements such as precision farming, data analytics, and remote sensing present significant opportunities for the global regenerative agriculture market.

Segments Covered



The Global Regenerative Agriculture Market by Practice

Aquaculture

Holistic Planned Grazing

Agroforestry

Pasture Cropping

Agroecology

Silvopasture

The Global Regenerative Agriculture Market by Application

Carbon Sequestration

Nutrient Cycling

Biodiversity

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5m3qs6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets