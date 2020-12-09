Regenerative Blowers Market to Cross USD 1 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

North America regenerative blowers market share is predicted to grow at around a 4% CAGR from 2020 to 2026, driven by the rising oil and gas industry due to government initiatives to expand oil production along with growing demand in the packaged foods industry.

Regenerative Blowers Market size is likely to surpass USD 1 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the regenerative blowers market, which estimates the market valuation for regenerative blowers will cross US $1 billion by 2026. Favorable trends associated with the industrial manufacturing sector will augment the industry expansion.

The three-stage segment is set to exceed USD 280 million by 2026. These blowers have three impellers and can be used for high-pressure requirements such as heavy-duty air supply applications in chemical & manufacturing plants. In addition, these blowers are used in oil & gas exploration, owing to higher pressure obtained from the product. Although these are not used extensively as other product types, their sales are expected to increase due to high-pressure requirements.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2694

The wastewater industry growth will be triggered by the scarcity of freshwater resources, increased shell-gas exploration activities and technological advancements. The increasing need for wastewater treatment activities is being driven by stringent government regulations limiting the disposable of wastewater into natural water bodies, and it will boost the regenerative blowers market's demand from water treatment applications.

Wastewater treatment facility demand has substantially increased in developing countries, especially in China and India, owing to rising industrialization and environmental protection initiatives. Water & wastewater treatment plants employ regenerative blowers in sewage aeration. Additionally, these blowers are used for providing the necessary conditions which make the activated sludge and sewage mixed sufficiently to dissolve organic matter completely in the water.

High costs associated with the product may hamper the regenerative blowers market's growth in the future. High manufacturing costs are due to motor modifications in terms of motor size, package length, etc., to enhance the quality of operations. Along with this, the casting process increases the manufacturing cost depending on the flow rate required.

The oil & gas end use sector is estimated to account for approximately 7% of the regenerative blowers market share in 2026. Rising oil & gas exploration activities will augment the segment penetration in upcoming years. These blowers are used in the oil & gas industry for vapor recovery, hydrocarbon recovery, flare gas recovery, field gas boosting, fuel gas boosting, enhanced oil recovery, and gas gathering.

North America is forecast to grow at around a 4% CAGR from 2020 to 2026 owing to favorable trends associated with the oil & gas and chemical sectors. The oil & gas industry will see substantial growth in North America in the near future due to government initiatives to expand oil production. In addition, the rising popularity of packaged foods will aid the industry's growth as these blowers are widely used in food & beverage industries for numerous operations.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2694

Some major findings of the regenerative blowers market report include:

Rising production of chemical & petrochemical products will drive the regenerative blowers industry growth in the future.

Favorable trends associated with the aquaculture industry will support the market growth in upcoming years.

The key regenerative blowers market participants are Gardner Denver, AMETEK, Hitachi, Ltd., Busch LLC, Elektror Airsystems GmbH, KNB Corporation, Atlantic Blowers, Gast Manufacturing, Inc. and Becker Pumps Corporation.

Browse related report:

Positive Displacement Blowers Market Size By Product (Twin Lobe, Tri Lobe), By End-user (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Packaging, Industrial, Aquaculture, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power Generation) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/positive-displacement-blowers-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

regenerative-blowers-market-size.png

Regenerative Blowers Market size to exceed $1 Bn by 2026

Regenerative Blowers Market size is likely to surpass USD 1 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Centrifugal Blower Market Trends

High Speed Blowers Market Statistics

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.