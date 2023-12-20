Regenerative Business Models, 1 Day Virtual Training Course: Pioneering Transformation in Corporate Strategy

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Dec, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Business Models Training Course" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What is changing in the results your business must deliver next year, in five or even ten years' time, because of the imperative for regenerative business? How are the risks changing?

Because of that, what is changing for you in your role; what different results must you deliver, what different risks will you face, and what must you do now to prepare?

It is now clear that our global economy must become regenerative; we must get to net zero, and then keep going to net positive, if we want a better future for our children, and for our older selves. We must do this faster than the degradation processes we have unleashed over the past century; we are already two years too slow in hitting the needed emissions peak, we must catch up and deliver a 43% emissions reduction by 2030 to have any hope.

Business is the most powerful institution on the planet today, and so must and will take a leading role in rebuilding towards regeneration. This means every business will become regenerative, or it will have its Kodak moment and fade into irrelevance.

And to reach sustainability and beyond, every business must deliver the transformation at the right speed while maintaining business health throughout the transformation.

How? Having high, systemic (not transactional) trust between all stakeholders is the key to unlocking the transformation to a regenerative business. Contracts can only deliver transactional trust. So what else is there?

Course Overview

Systemic trust between stakeholders is exactly what incorporation is designed to do. The modern corporation began when the East India company needed more capital than any one wealthy founding family could provide, and so a way was invented to externalise, into the system, trust between financial investors.

Regenerative, net-positive businesses are only viable, anti-fragile, and capable of making the transformation at the speed required:

  • when there is systemic trust between all stakeholders representing all six kinds of capital;
  • when the work execution and role accountabilities adapt at the speed required;
  • when interpersonal and inner-person interactions waste minimum energy by adapting to the changing context at the speed required.

The essence of a lawyer is building the structures and interactions that protect and enable the organisation, specifically around the agreements. The essence of HR is building the structures and interactions around people. The CEO is the weaver that brings all this together for business results. All three have crucial roles to play across the three dimensions above.

Course Agenda

Your business

  • What is the current purpose and essence of your business, and what were the business drivers that determined these?
  • What is changing in the business drivers, and how will these continue to change in the future?
  • What ought you begin changing now, so that you are viable when the future drivers have become the present drivers?

What is regenerative business? What does it mean for your business?

  • The six capitals
  • Which of these capitals does your organisation touch?
  • What is the role of trust?
  • Where are you already regenerative, and so what is the low-hanging fruit to immediately increase your regenerative capacity?

Organisations as living beings

  • Your organisation is a living system, one that has meaning making capacity. To lead your business well, it is necessary to understand your organisation's energy economy, and therefore your own.
  • An organisation's physical and psychological energy, i.e its meaning making stories, is the primary capital you convert into results. It is a regenerative capital and will regenerate as long as you care for it well.
  • Two useful Lenses to use:
    • The four integral quadrants Management Accounts vs Human capability
    • The four layers we need to redesign

How adaptive is your organisation? Purpose and Drivers

  • What is the company/organisation and what is its purpose?
  • The big theme for regenerative business models to work is to expand the arena of trust and how the incorporated legal person (company) was invented as a way of creating trust into endeavours that not one person could legally fund
  • Expand the arena across all stakeholders and all periods of time to create a regenerative business and circular economy
  • At the human level: the agreements, the systems and interactions and the role in legal, as well as how the company is organised and interacts with others, how it is incorporated on systemic trust between stakeholders for the long term

Growing a regenerative business at Peak Adaptive Performance

  • Where is the safe zone, and where is the zone that can only be held up by the strengths of your values, and where is the zone of fragility
  • Personal and Interpersonal arenas

Regenerative organisations

  • Your organisation is its tasks/task and role arenas / requisite organisation design

Regenerative business ecosystems

  • Ergodicity: how big the business opportunity is if you have the level of systemic trust that a fairshares commons creates
  • Separating past from future/money from power/multiply all capitals and you have the beginnings of a regenerative business capable of making a circular economy work

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wm5tvh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Natural Hydrogen Global Market Outlook : Competitive Benchmarking and Product Matrix of Key Companies

Natural Hydrogen Global Market Outlook : Competitive Benchmarking and Product Matrix of Key Companies

The "Natural Hydrogen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The natural hydrogen market has been gaining attention as...
Europe Fleet Management Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Profiles of 120 Leading Companies Including Krone, Continental, Micronet, Lantronix, Vision Techniques and More

Europe Fleet Management Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Profiles of 120 Leading Companies Including Krone, Continental, Micronet, Lantronix, Vision Techniques and More

The "Fleet Management in Europe - 18th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Now in its seventeenth edition this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.