Regenerative Engineering Pioneer Professor Cato T. Laurencin Named 2023 Inventor of the Year

News provided by

IPO Education Foundation

15 Aug, 2023, 09:07 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation (IPOEF) awards the prestigious Inventor of the Year award to Dr. Cato T. Laurencin for his groundbreaking innovation in regenerative engineering. Dr. Laurencin's work has led to clinical systems for bone, cartilage, ligament and tendon healing and regeneration. At the same time his technologies have had profound implications for the treatment of cancer, and degenerative conditions such as osteoarthritis. Dr. Laurencin currently serves as one of two University Professors at the University of Connecticut and is the Chief Executive Officer of The Cato T. Laurencin Institute for Regenerative Engineering at UConn.

The Inventor of the Year is the annual award presented to the world's most outstanding recent inventors. Previous award winners have included the inventors of CRISPR-Cas9 technologies and the inventors of mRNA technologies for COVID-19 vaccine development.

Professor Laurencin's innovations in regenerative engineering and his impact on the fields of biomaterials, nanotechnology, and stem cell science have had immeasurable impact. As the leading international figure in polymeric biomaterials chemistry and engineering, he has made extraordinary scientific contributions while at the same time he has had profound contributions to improving human health through the technologies and products he has invented.

Dr. Laurencin is the first surgeon elected to the four major national academies in the United States (the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Medicine, and the National Academy of Inventors). He received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, America's highest honor for technological achievement, in ceremonies at the White House in 2016.

Internationally his work has been recognized with election to academies throughout the world including the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Indian Academy of Engineering and Academies of Science in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Dr. Laurencin will be presented the 2023 IPO Education Foundation Inventor of the Year award at the 2023 IPOEF Awards Celebration on December 6, 2023, in Washington, DC.  

About IPO Education Foundation
Started in 2000, Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to educational and charitable activities designed to teach about the value of intellectual property rights and encourage innovation. The Foundation is committed to promoting an understanding and respect of intellectual property rights and their value for society. To learn more visit www.ipoef.org.

IPO Education Foundation is a subsidiary of Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), established in 1972, a trade association for owners of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets.

Contact: Nyree C. Berry
202.507.4514 | [email protected]

SOURCE IPO Education Foundation

