Regenerative Medicine Center Opens at Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences

"We would like to thank Dr. Riordan for one of the largest and most impactful donations in our school's history. His generous contribution enables us to pursue the development of safe and effective methods of non-opioid pain management, which has been a deep, personal passion of Dr. Riordan's for many years," stated president and CEO, Paul Mittman, ND, EdD.

The Center is built to promote healing and is located within SCNM's LEED Platinum-certified Community Commons. The Center's interdisciplinary team of naturopathic doctors, medical doctors, acupuncturists, chiropractors, and nutritionists work together to identify a condition's root cause and treat the person as a whole—designed specifically for patient-centered care for the 21st century.

Regenerative medicine at the Neil Riordan Center for Regenerative Medicine utilizes adult stem cells in bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), as well as Signature Cord™ and Signature Matrix™ perinatal tissue products from Signature Biologics, to supplement cushioning and wound covering. Those with chronic pain and those who experience a lessened overall quality of life due to physical discomfort may find that regenerative medicine accelerates healing and reduces pain.

"I am delighted to offer this gift to SCNM. I envision it as the first step in a paradigm shift for pain control," said Dr. Riordan.

Over 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain at an annual cost estimated at exceeding $620 billion, many of whom are currently treated using opioids. This has led to widespread abuse and addiction, including Dr. Riordan's family and friends who have been personally affected by chronic pain and opioid addiction. Opioid addiction and abuse have been attributed to 37,000 deaths each year in the U.S. Thousands of deaths in Arizona have been attributed to opioid overdoses in the past several years.

About Neil Riordan, PA, PhD: Dr. Riordan is a pioneer in the field of applied stem cell research. In addition to collaboration with major universities in the U.S., research and patient care is currently being conducted at Dr. Riordan's facilities in Dallas, Texas and Panama City, Panama. Dr. Riordan has published more than 70 peer-reviewed medical research publications that explore stem cell therapy's potential in treating autism, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, and spinal cord injuries. He is the author of two books on stem cell therapy: Stem Cell Therapy: A Rising Tide – How Stem Cells are Disrupting Medicine and Changing Lives and MSC (Mesenchymal Stem Cells): Clinical Evidence Leading Medicine's Next Frontier. Learn more at www.neilriordan.com.

About Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences (SCNM): SCNM is a leading institution of medicine and health sciences grounded in naturopathic principles, dedicated to the ideal that everyone deserves access to naturally based and superior quality healthcare. Students are engaged in rigorous, innovative academic programs and are encouraged to discover and expand knowledge through ground-breaking research. Learn more at www.scnm.edu.

SOURCE Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences

Related Links

http://www.scnm.edu

