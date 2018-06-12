Regenerative Medicine Market, 2022

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the size of the regenerative medicine market, segmentation of the market (stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapy), key players and the vast potential of therapies that are in clinical trials. The researchers analysis indicates that the global regenerative medicine market was worth $18.9 billion in 2016 and will grow to over $66 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 23.3% between this time frame.

Regenerative medicine's main objective is to heal and replace organs/cells that have been damaged by age, trauma or disease. Congenital defects can also be addressed with regenerative medicine. Therefore, it's market encompasses dermal wounds, cardiovascular disease, specific cancer types and organ replacement. To that end, regenerative medicine is a broader field and manipulates the body's immune system and regeneration potential to achieve its requirement. Financially speaking, investment into this space is dominated by grants, private investors and publicly traded stocks. Looking forward, the regenerative medicine market is promising for a number of robust reasons including:

Increasing number of potentially successful clinical trials

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

High unmet need in many indications

Global penetration, especially in Japan will boost the market

Of course restrictions to this market include strict regulations in certain geographies, and also the level of investment required to support R&D, clinical research, trials and commercialization. Reimbursement strategies are also paramount to success of the overall space.



There are over 700 regenerative medicine companies globally at present, that all together have a $x billion market cap. At present the total regenerative medicine market has more than 500 products commercialized. The regenerative medicine market encompasses a number of key technology submarkets including:

Cell therapy including stem cells

Tissue Engineering

Biomaterials

BioBanking

Reconstructive surgeries for bones and joints is the mainstay of the regenerative medicine market. Geographically speaking, due to the dominance of the bone and joint reconstruction market, the US has the biggest space. This is followed by Europe. However, due to recent positive legislation in Japan and Europe, the stem cell arena will grow more substantially in these regions over the next five years. By 2022, it is possible that Europe will surpass the US market with respect to stem cell applications, and this will become more likely if the Trump Administration restricts legislation and funding.



Market Applications & Opportunities for Regenerative Therapies



Regenerative medicine, including cellular and gene therapies will have a significant impact on the expenditure of payers, once reimbursement schemes are optimized. To that end a number of conditions that regenerative medicine tackles is synonymous with an aging population such as

Cardiovascular diseases & stroke

Diabetes

Inflammatory and immune diseases

Wound healing and soft tissue regeneration

Neurodegenerative diseases e.g., ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

Spinal cord injury

Musculoskeletal disorders

Ocular disease

Global Financial Landscape



The last few years have been busy for regeneration medicine, cellular therapeutics and the gene therapy industry, with high investment from pharma giants such as Eli Lilly, BMS, Astra Zeneca and Sanofi. Company partnerships were also in motion that included Kite Pharma and Bluebird/Five Prime, Juno and Fate Therapeutics/ Editas Medicine. One of the highlights was the $x billion, four year deal between CRISPR Technologies and Vertex which indicated that gene editing technologies are cutting edge.



Stem Cell Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022



Today the stem cell and regenerative medicine industries are interlinked and over the last number of years have grown substantially. Regenerative medicine replaces or regenerates cells, tissues or organs and in order to achieve this uses produces from the pharmaceutical, biologics, medical device and cell therapy spaces. Therefore, cell therapy, and stem cells come under the umbrella market of regenerative medicine. Cell therapy is a platform by which regenerative medicine can achieve its aim and concentrates on using cells as therapeutics to treat disease.



Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022



Tissue engineering was the forerunner of the present regenerative medicine market. The area of biomaterials was developed to use cells and biological material and incorporate them into scaffolds and functional tissues. Some of the main applications of tissue engineered products include artificial skin and cartilage and so this area dominates the dermatology, bone and joint submarket. Wound repair is also a significant area for tissue engineering, with products such as Dermagraft in the market.



Tissue engineering is being driven by the increase in technology of biomaterials, bioscaffolds and bio 3D printing. The rise in the amount of orthopedic transplantations is demanding the market to produce more innovative solutions such as 3D printed organs. In the long term future, the researcher forecasts the advance of cutting edge 3D bioprinters in this market place



Biobanking Market Analysis



The biobanking industry is made up of over 500 public and private blood banks globally. These companies and institutions collect, store and distribute adipose tissue, cord blood and birth tissues, musculoskeletal tissues, pericardium, skin, bone, vascular tissue, autologous and allogeneic cells and other biological samples. They operate by charging a collection fee and then a storage fee, which is usually operational for 20 years. Private banking costs between $1,350 to $2,300 as an initial fee, and then between $100 to $175 per annum for storage. Public banking is free, and a number of hybrid models have been introduced in Europe and Asia to date.



CAR-T Industry



The CAR-T industry is addressing unmet needs in specific relapsed cancers, however does early clinical trial data support a blockbuster status for this upcoming therapy? Some patients do indeed show long term activity and high remission rates, but there is a large proportion of patients with toxicities such as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity. The main players within the CAR-T market are Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Novartis and Cellectis. The market is moving ahead, backed by years of R&D, from both academia and industry, investors capitol and small clinical studies.

From 2017, the report forecasts that CAR T therapy will become more streamlined, with faster manufacturing times as advances in technologies take hold and clinical trials provide more robust evidence that this immunotherapy is robust. These factors, plus strategies to reduce adverse reactions and toxicities and larger players like Novartis taking stage will push CAR T therapy ahead. However, recent deaths in the Juno ROCKET trial are creating questions amongst investors. How will the CAR T space influence the total immunotherapy industry going forward? This comprehensive report scrutinizes the total market and provides cutting-edge insights and analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Report Synopsis

1.1 Objectives of Report

1.2 Executive Summary

1.2 Key Questions Answered in this Report

1.3 Data Sources and Methodology



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Gurdon and Yamanaka Share the Nobel Prize

2.2 Stem Cell Clinical Trials: Initiated in 2010

2.3 Types of Stem Cells

2.4 Adult (Tissue) Stem Cells

2.5 Pluripotent Stem Cells

2.6 Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer (SCNT)

2.7 Induced pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)

2.8 Mesenchymal Cells

2.9 Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells

2.10 Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

2.11 Heart Stem Cells

2.12 Mammary Stem Cells

2.13 Neural Stem Cells

2.14 Stem Cell Applications in Retinal Repair

2.15 Liver Stem Cells

2.16 Gut Stem Cells

2.16 Pancreatic Stem Cells

2.17 Epidermal Stem Cells



3.0 Stem Cells and Clinical Trials

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Pluripotent Stem Cells

3.3 Limbal Stem Cells

3.4 Neural Stem Cells

3.5 Endothelial Stem or Progenitor Cells

3.6 Placental Stem Cells

3.7 Why Do Stem Cell Clinical Trials Fail?

3.8 What is the Future of Stem Cell Trials?

3.9 Cutting Edge Stem Cell Clinical Trials

3.10 Ocata Therapeutics Current Stem Cell Trials

3.11 CHA Biotech Current Stem Cell Trials

3.12 Pfizer Current Stem Cell Trials

3.13 GSK Current Stem Cell Trials

3.14 Bayer Current Stem Cell Trials

3.15 Mesoblast International Current Stem Cell Trials

3.16 Millennium Pharmaceutical Current Stem Cell Trial

3.17 AstraZeneca Current Stem Cell Trials

3.18 Merck Current Stem Cell Trials

3.19 Chimerix Current Stem Cell Trials

3.20 Eisai Current Stem Cell Trials

3.21 SanBio Current Stem Cell Trials

3.22 Celgene Current Stem Cell Trials

3.23 StemCells Current Stem Cell Trials

3.24 Genzyme (Sanofi) Current Stem Cell Trials

3.25 Teva Current Stem Cell Trials

3.26 MedImmune Current Stem Cell Trials

3.27 Janssen Current Stem Cell Trials

3.28 Seattle Genetics Current Stem Cell Trials

3.29 Baxter Healthcare Current Stem Cell Trials

3.30 InCyte Corp Current Stem Cell Trials



4.0 Stem Cells, Disruptive Technology, Drug Discovery & Toxicity Testing

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Case Study: Genentech and Stem Cell Technology

4.3 3D Sphere Culture Systems

4.4 Stem Cells and High Throughput Screening

4.5 Genetic Instability of Stem Cells

4.6 Comprehensive in Vitro Proarrhythmia Assay (CiPA) & Cardiomyocytes

4.8 Coupling Precise Genome Editing (PGE) and iPSCs

4.9 Stem Cells & Toxicity Testing

4.10 Stem Cell Disease Models

4.11 Defining Human Disease Specific Phenotypes

4.12 Advantages of Stem Cell Derived Cells & Tissues for Drug Screening



5.0 Stem Cell Biomarkers

5.1 Pluripotent Stem Cell Biomarkers

5.2 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Biomarkers

5.3 Neural Stem Cell Biomarkers

5.4 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Biomarkers



6.0 Manufacturing Stem Cell Products

6.1 Manufacturing Strategies For Stem Cell Products

6.2 BioProcess Economics for Stem Cell Products

6.3 Capital Investment

6.4 Cost of Goods

6.5 Bioprocess Economic Drivers & Strategies

6.6 hPSC Expansion & Differentiation using Planar Technology

6.7 hPSC Expansion using 3D Culture

6.8 Microcarrier Systems

6.9 Aggregate Suspension

6.10 Bioreactor Based Differentiation Strategy

6.11 Integrated hPSC Bioprocess Strategy

6.12 GMP Regulations and Stem Cell Products



7.0 Investment & Funding

7.1 What do Investors Want from Cell & Gene Therapy Companies?

7.2 What Makes a Good Investment?

7.3 What Types of Companies do Not Get Investment?

7.4 Global Funding

7.5 Cell & Gene Therapy Investment Going Forward

7.6 What Cell & Gene Companies are the Most Promising in 2018?

7.7 Insights into Investing in Cell and Gene Therapy Companies



8.0 Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Global Frequency Analysis

8.3 Economics of Regenerative Medicine

8.4 Market Applications & Opportunities for Regenerative Therapies

8.5 Global Financial Landscape

8.6 Regenerative Medicine Clinical Trial Statistics

8.7 Regenerative Medicine Market Forecast to 2021

8.8 Regenerative Medicine Geographic Analysis and Forecast to 2021

8.9 Regenerative Medicine Geographical Location of Companies

8.10 Regenerative Medicine Technology Breakdown of Companies

8.11 Commercially Available Regenerative Medicine Products

8.12 Major Regenerative Medicine Milestones



9.0 Stem Cell Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022

9.1 Autologous & Allogenic Cell Market Analysis

9.2 Stem Cell Market by Geography

9.3 Stem Cell Market Forecast by Therapeutic Indication

9.4 Stem Cell Reagent Market Trends



10.0 Tissue Engineering Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022

10.1 Geographical Analysis and Forecast to 2022

10.2 Geographical Analysis by Company Share

10.3 Tissue Engineering Clinical Indication Analysis & Forecast to 2022



11.0 Biobanking Market Analysis

11.1 Increasing Number of Cord Blood Banks Globally

11.2 Global Biobanking Company Sector Analysis & Breakdown

11.3 Allogenic Versus Autologous Transplant Frequency

11.4 Biobanking Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022

11.5 Major Global Players



12.0 Global Access & Challenges of the Regenerative Medicine Market

12.1 Regenerative Medicine Market in the USA

12.2 Regenerative Medicine in Japan

12.2.1 Financial Investment

12.2.2 Unconventional Company Investment in Regenerative Medicine

12.3 Regenerative Medicine in China

12.4 Regenerative Medicine in South Korea



13.0 Cell and CAR T Therapy

13.1 Challenges Relating to Cell therapy and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cells in Immunotherapy

13.2 Regulations Pertaining to Immunotherapy, including Adoptive Cell Therapy (CAR-T and TCR) Immunotherapy Regulation in the USA

13.3 Regulations for Cell Therapy & Immunotherapy in Japan

13.4 European Regulation and Cell Therapy & Immunotherapeutics

13.5 Manufacturing of Immunotherapies

13.6 Supply Chain & Logistics

13.7 Pricing & Cost Analysis



14.0 Company Profiles

14.1 Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (Ocata Therapeutics)

14.2 Athersys

14.3 Baxter International (Baxalta, Shire)

14.4 Caladrius Biosciences (NeoStem)

14.5 Cynata Therapeutics

14.6 Cytori Therapeutics

14.7 MEDIPOST

14.8 Mesoblast

14.9 NuVasive

14.10 Osiris Therapeutics

14.11 Plasticell

14.12 Pluristem Therapeutics

14.13 Pfizer

14.14 StemCells Inc

14.15 STEMCELL Technologies

14.16 Takara Bio

14.17 Tigenix



15.0 SWOT Industry Analysis



Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (Ocata Therapeutics)

AstraZeneca

Athersys

Baxter International (Baxalta, Shire)

Bayer

Caladrius Biosciences (NeoStem)

Celgene

CHA Biotech

Chimerix

Cynata Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics

Eisai

Genzyme (Sanofi)

GSK

Janssen

InCyte Corp

MedImmune

MEDIPOST

Merck

Mesoblast

Millennium Pharmaceutical

NuVasive

Osiris Therapeutics

Plasticell

Pluristem Therapeutics

Pfizer

SanBio Current Stem Cell Trials

Seattle Genetics Current Stem Cell Trials

StemCells Inc

STEMCELL Technologies

Takara Bio

Teva Current Stem Cell Trials

Tigenix

