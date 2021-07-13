Regenerative Medicine Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 95710 Million By 2027 at a CAGR of 19.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenerative Medicine Market by Type - Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineering , Biomaterial, Other, by Application - Dermatology, Cardiovascular, CNS, Orthopedic, Others. It is published in Valuates Reports under Health Category.

The global Regenerative Medicine market size is projected to reach USD 95710 million by 2027, from USD 28000 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Regenerative Medicine Market are:

The rise in the incidence of degenerative diseases, and shortage of organs for transplantation.

The emergence of stem cell technology and untapped potential of nanotechnology.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases & trauma emergencies.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer is expected to propel the growth of the regenerative medicine market. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, ulcers, and genetic illnesses such as cystic fibrosis have increased dramatically during the last several decades all across the world. Regenerative medicine has the ability to repair or replace tissues and organs that have been destroyed by age, disease, or trauma, as well as to correct congenital flaws. In order to restore normal function, regenerative medicine replaces or regenerates damaged human cells, tissues, and/or organs.

Another major factor projected to drive regenerative medicine market growth is increased investment by private and government organizations. Furthermore, the development of a robust product pipeline in stem cell and gene therapy by numerous research institutes and leading market competitors will further boost the regenerative medicine market growth.

Factors such as enhanced healing and reduced pain, increased functionality, and reduced risk of future injuries and pain offered by regenerative medicine are expected to drive regenerative medicine market growth. Instead of simply managing symptoms, regenerative medicine focuses on addressing the source of pain. They accomplish this by supplying growth inducers to the wounded location, which aid tissue recovery. Patients can heal faster and have less pain than with standard medication.

REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative. The rise in stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region, as well as the expansion of the healthcare sector and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases, have all contributed to the growth of the North American regenerative medicine market.

Based on type, tissue engineering and stem cells are expected to be the most lucrative.

Based on application, the Dermatology segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is due to the presence of easy grafting techniques for dermatological wounds and diseases. Skin provides many types of stem cells from its many layers, as it is an organ with excellent cell replication characteristics. As a result, a wide range of solutions is available, ranging from patches to treat minor injuries to matrix and grafts for chronic wounds and burns.

Segment by Type

Cell Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Biomaterial

Other

Segment by Application

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

CNS

Orthopedic

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

BY COMPANY

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

ZimmerBiomet

Stryker

Acelity

MiMedx Group

Organogenesis

UniQure

Cellular Dynamics International

Osiris Therapeutics

Vcanbio

Gamida Cell

Golden Meditech

Cytori

Celgene

Vericel Corporation

Guanhao Biotech

Mesoblast

Stemcell Technologies

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

