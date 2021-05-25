Regenerative Medicine Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global regenerative medicine market report.

The regenerative medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The percentage share of gene therapy in the global market is more than 40% in 2020, which is expected to double by the year 2026. As CAR-T therapy is widely popular these days for the treatment of chronic cancers, the key vendors in the market are increasing their focus on developing the products in CAR-T cell therapy. In February 2021 US FDA approved Breyanzi, a CAR-T cell therapy product to treat adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. The US is dominating the global regenerative medicine market with the highest absolute growth of more than 600% and growing at a double digit CAGR. Mergers and acquisitions are increasing across the regenerative medicine market, the key players in the industry are acquiring the small developing companies, these companies are also more ready to merge with key players to enjoy the marketing benefits. To sustain in the highly competitive market, the key players are increasing their focus on consistent product innovation in the field of regenerative medicine by investing huge amounts in the drug development processes. The oncology therapeutic area dominates the regenerative medicine market, by capturing the market share of more than 30% in the year 2020 and is expected to capture the market share more than 50% by 2026, growing with the absolute growth of more than 700%. This is due to the increasing number of cancer cases around the globe where gene and CAR-T therapies are the popular treatments in curing the cancers.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, products, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 32 other vendors

Regenerative Medicine Market – Segmentation

Oncology constitutes the largest portion of the global regenerative medicine market share. The development of curative therapies by CAR-T and cell and gene therapies is widely popularized in the oncology therapeutic area. The increasing global prevalence rates and the increasing rates of different types of life-threatening cancers are the most important key factors that drive the oncology segment.

Consistent innovations in gene therapies due to the increased number of clinical trials and pipeline products are driving the growth prospects. Hence, the increased inflow of funding for the development of gene therapy is one of the driving factors for the sector growth Cell therapy is the major revenue contributor.

Hospitals are likely to remain a dominant revenue contributor to the global regenerative medicine market. Around 50% of therapeutic surgeries performed in the US annually, including cardiovascular and musculoskeletal, occur in hospitals. Cancer care centers are likely to witness an incremental growth of approx. USD 10 billion by 2026. As cancer is the second leading cause of death across the globe, which is responsible for approx. 10 million deaths annually, the scope of cancer centers is growing.

Regenerative Medicine Market by Application

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Others

Regenerative Medicine Market by Product

Gene Therapies

Cell Therapies

Tissue-Engineered Therapies

Regenerative Medicine Market by End-Users

Hospitals

Cancer Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

ASCs

Others

Regenerative Medicine Market – Dynamics

Regenerative medicine is expected to evolve and impact the overall healthcare industry in a positive way in the coming years. Among the global pharmaceutical companies, nearly 1000 companies are working on gene therapy, cell therapy, and tissue-engineering therapeutic products. Many companies worldwide have been developing a wide array of scaffolds that can be used in different tissue engineering applications, which cater to patients who require tissue and organ substitutes. The advances in scaffolds are attributable to several innovations in tissue scaffolds, bone scaffolds, and dental scaffolds. Tissue scaffolds basically act by integrating local cells in the desired shape of the scaffold after implantation. The scaffolds are of different types, such as cellusponge scaffolds in which cells are distributed in sponge pores and start growing. Collagen scaffolds have a unique porous network that allows diffusion of nutrients for cell growth, while hydrogel scaffolds have water content similar to natural tissue. Nanofiber scaffolds are transparent and ease cell imaging and quantification of cells.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Robust Product Pipeline of Regenerative Medicine Companies

Strategic Acquisitions by Regenerative Medicine Companies

Increase in Acute, Chronic, & Genetic Disorders

Increasing Demand for CAR T-cell and Gene Therapies

Regenerative Medicine Market – Geography

In 2020, North America accounted for a share of over 62% in the global regenerative medicine market. The region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the highest number of RM companies in the world. The region has nearly 534 of the 987 RM companies worldwide. The growth is primarily attributable to the increasing incidence rates of different types of cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, melanoma of the skin, leukemia, and rare disorders, including Spinal muscular atrophy and multiple sclerosis. Cancer is the leading cause of death in North America. In 2018, nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases were reported in the North American region, along with 693,000 deaths. In the North American region, the US shows the highest prevalence rate for cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other life-threatening rare diseases.

Regenerative Medicine Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

Japan



China



Australia



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

Novartis

Gilead Sciences

Amgen

Organogenesis

Bristol Myers Squibb

Vericle

Osiris Therapeutics

Other Prominent Vendors

Anges

Orchard Therapeutics

Orthofix

Integra Life Science

MiMedx

bluebird bio

Mesoblast

Avita Medical

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Medipost

TissueTech

Misonix

J-TEC

Stempeutics

CO.DON

GC Pharma

Orthocell

Tego Science

Nipro

S-BIOMEDIC

APAC Biotech

Bio Solution

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Collplant

Corestem

Human Stem Cell Institute

JCR Pharmaceuticals

JW CreaGene

Nuvasive

Sibiono GeneTech

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Terumo

